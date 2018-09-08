Fans shared footage of the actor arriving on stage and performing songs including My Shot and One Day More.

He had been tipped off about the night on Twitter last month, and promised that if he was off work he would come along.

Miranda is currently filming for BBC1's adaptation of Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials. He is set to star as American explorer Lee Scoresby.

The drama is being filmed in Wolf Studios Wales in Cardiff. Find out more about the full incredible cast Miranda is working with here.