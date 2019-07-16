Emmy Awards 2019: nominations in full
The biggest TV shows of the year are celebrated at the Hollywood ceremony
The 2019 Emmy Award winners will be revealed in a ceremony held on 22nd September, attracting the biggest stars from the world of television to the glitzy Hollywood event.
But which TV talent has made the cut? How many British stars have made it onto the shortlist? And which major shows have been snubbed?
Scroll down for the full list of nominees, revealed here as they're announced...
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
Russian Doll
Schitt's Creek
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Veep
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader (Barry)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Anthony Anderson (black-ish)
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead To Me)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Stephen Root (Barry)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Alan Arkin (The Kosminsky Method)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Sian Clifford (Fleabag)
Olivia Colman (Fleabag)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Damon (Saturday Night Live)
Robert De Niro (Saturday Night Live)
John Mulaney (Saturday Night LIve)
Adam Sandler (Saturday Night Live)
Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Rufus Sewell (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Peter MacNicol (Veep)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Fiona Shaw (Fleabag)
Kristin Scott Thomas (Fleabag)
Sandra Oh (Saturday Night Live)
Emma Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)
Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Alec Berg (Barry)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag)
Mark Cendrowski (The Big Bang Theory)
Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Daniel Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Alec Berg and Bill Hader (Barry)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle (PEN15)
Allison Silverman (Russian Doll)
Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler (Russian Doll)
Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan (The Good Place)
David Mandel (Veep)
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama SEries
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)
Glynn Turman (How To Get Away With Murder)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)
Kumail Nanjani (The Twilight Zone)
Michael Angarano (This Is Us)
Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones)
Cicely Tyson (How To Get Away With Murder)
Laverne Cox (Orange Is The New Black)
Cherry Jones (The Handmaid's Tale)
Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
David Benioff and DB Weiss (Game of Thrones)
David Nutter (Game of Thrones)
Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones)
Lisa Bruhlmann (Killing Eve)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Adam McKay (Succession)
Daina Reid (The Handmaid's Tale)
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal)
Johan Renck (Chernobyl)
Ben Stiller (Escape at Dannemora)
Jessica Yu (Fosse/Verdon)
Thomas Kail (Fosse/Verdon)
Ava DuVernay (When They See Us)
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Non-Fiction Program
Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (Free Solo)
Chris Smith (FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened)
Dan Reed (Leaving Neverland)
Julie Cohen and Betsy West (RBG)
Tim Wardle (Three Identical Strangers)
Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Series
30 for 30
American Masters
Chef's Table
Hostile Planet
Our Planet
Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Special
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
Jane Fonda in Five Acts
Leaving Neverland
Love, Gilda
Minding the Gap
The Inventor: Out For Blood in Silicon Valley
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games)
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)
RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race)
James Corden (The World's Best)
Marie Kondo (Tidying Up With Marie Kondo)
Outstanding Lead in a Limited Series or Movie
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Benicio del Toro (Escape At Dannemora)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Joey King (The Act)
Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)
Niecy Nash (When They See Us)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)
Paul Dano (Escape At Dannemora)
Asante Blackk (When They See Us)
John Leguizamo (When They See Us)
Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)
Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)
Outstanding Television Movie
Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood
King Lear
My Dinner With Hervé
Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl
Escape At Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Outstanding Narrator
Sir David Attenborough (Our Planet)
Juliet Stevenson (Queens of Mystery)
Charles Dance (Savage Kingdom)
Angela Bassett (The Flood)
Liev Schreiber (The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti)
Anthony Mendez (Wonders of Mexico)
Outstanding Competition Programme
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
Who Do You Think You Are?
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul)
Jed Mercurio (Bodyguard)
David Benioff and DB Weiss (Game of Thrones)
Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve)
Jesse Armstrong (Succession)
Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder (The Handmaid's Tale)
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Russell T Davies (A Very English Scandal)
Craig Mazin (Chernobyl)
Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl (Escape At Dannemora)
Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin (Escape At Dannemora)
Steven Levenson and Joel Fields (Fosse/Verdon)
Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury (When They See Us)
Outstanding Animated Program
Big Mouth
Bob's Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Come Along With Me (Adventure Time)
The Simpsons