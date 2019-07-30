Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. When is Love Island: The Reunion on TV? Who’s hosting it? What happens in the programme?

When is Love Island: The Reunion on TV? Who’s hosting it? What happens in the programme?

Yes, Love Island may be over for 2019 – but we've got one more chance to bid a final farewell to our Islanders

Love Island finalists

After eight gruelling weeks of graft, Amber and Greg have been crowned the Love Island champions of 2019.

Advertisement

The twosome, who have only been coupled up for 12 days, beat bookies’ favourites Tommy and Molly-Mae to the £50,000 prize.

But while Amber may have landed her fairytale ending after coupling up with Greg, the story isn’t over just yet.

There is one episode left, as Caroline Flack rounds up all our Islanders (including the long-forgotten Casa Amor crowd) for a final catch-up.

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island: The Reunion.

What time is Love Island: The Reunion on TV?

The 95 minute special will air on Sunday 4th August at 9pm on ITV2. It is very much in the style of Love Island: Aftersun, and will see the ex-Islanders sat in the audience while we see what the finalists have been up to.

Who is hosting Love Island: The Reunion?

Prepare to watch Flack do one final slow-mo sashay. She’ll be grilling our finalists on who has done bits, on which couple will be making it official and for who the summer of love is well and truly over for.

Snarky voiceover Iain Stirling will also be back for the final episode, and will most likely deliver a few further scathing remarks about our Islanders.

What is Love Island: The Reunion about?

The show will follow our final four couples (Amber and Greg, Tommy and Molly-Mae, Ovie and India and Curtis and Maura) as they jet back from Majorca and adjust to their new found fame – and relationships.

In VTs, we will see them visiting each other’s hometown’s and meeting their extended family and friends, before reflecting on how they think things are going.

Last year, we saw winners Dani Dyer visit Jack Fincham in his stationery office, while runners-up Laura and Paul headed to Laura’s homeland of Scotland to see the sights.

This year, we’re likely to see Greg heading over to Newcastle with Geordie Amber, while Ovie mentioned having India over for a family barbecue – something we’ll probably see on screen.

We’re also likely to hear about which couples have now gone “all the way”, and which ones are now officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

Love Island: The Reunion has also seen other hilarious scenes since it was first introduced after the 2017 series – fans may remember when Jonny Mitchell seemingly dumped Chyna Ellis live on air, while Charlie Brake and Frankie Foster were famously worse for wear during the 2018 reunion.

Advertisement

Love Island: The Reunion airs Sunday 4th August at 9pm on ITV2

Tags

All about Love Island

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR5: Ep49 on ITV2 Pictured: The Islanders at the summer ball. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Best TV shows 2020

The best TV shows airing in 2020

Amber Greg Love island

Love Island live final as it happened Relive all the action as the winners are crowned

Amber Greg Love island

Who won the Love Island 2019 final? Amber and Greg land £50,000 prize

RT, TL

Peter Capaldi wrote a sweet letter to help a young Doctor Who fan cope with his regeneration