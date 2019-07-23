Love Island first look: Anna confronts Jordan after he confesses to liking India

The Love Island final is just round the corner, but at this rate we won’t have any couples in the running to win the £50k prize.

With Anton and Belle on the rocks following the revelations in the headline challenge, and Chris and Harley at loggerheads, Anna and Jordan may be at risk of splitting after the Mancunian model admits to having had his head turned.

Yes, it seems Jordan is keen to move to India, confessing his feelings to Curtis.

When the ballroom dancer questions whether there was anything wrong with Anna, Jordan responds, “I don’t think there is anything wrong. I do think she can be hot-headed but I knew that anyway. Why am I thinking this now?”

He thrashes out his thoughts in The Beach Hut, adding, “Since India has come into the villa, we get on really well. Obviously, she’s a good-looking girl. It’s definitely something I’m going to process in my head and decide what to do in due course.”

“Due course” for Jordan is apparently only one day, realising after a night’s sleep that he wants to set a course for India, updating Curtis.

With Anna sensing things aren’t right between herself and Jordan, she asks him what the matter is – with Jordan saying the pair don’t “have as much fun”.

When Anna questions what he means by this, Jordan tells her she’s “reading too much into it”, seeing her storm off.

Things worsen when Curtis confides in Maura about Jordan and Anna, with things escalating when Maura then sees Jordan has pulled India for a chat without consulting his girlfriend first.

Taking Anna to the swing seats, Maura tells her, “Jordan’s cracking on with India. He likes India. Curtis told me. He’s pulled her for a chat right now.”

Furious, Anna then chooses to confront Jordan while he’s in the middle of his cosy conversation with India.

“You just asked me out, and you like her? Is that how much of a f****** idiot you are?” she says. “Are you actually that guy?”

Could this really be it for Jordan and Anna – and so close to the final?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV 2