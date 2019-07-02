Who is Michael Griffiths? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant and firefighter

Love Island is back for its fifth series, with a brand new set of Islanders cracking on and mugging off in the villa.

Here’s the lowdown on Michael Griffiths, who was part of the first batch of contestants to jet off to Majorca…

Meet Michael Griffiths…

Who is Michael partnered up with in the villa? Having coupled up platonically with Yewande, Michael is now in a more romantic pairing with Amber.

Age: 27

From: Liverpool

Job: Firefighter

Instagram: @mac_griffiths_

Michael’s USP? He’s a rugged and handsome firefighter.

“Who doesn’t want their own firefighter?” he joked. “Their own hero.”

It’s his unique vocation which sees Michael cheekily rate himself a 10/10.

“I’d rate myself ten out of ten, I would have said nine but I’m a hero so it bumps it up,” he said.

But aside from his day job, Michael believes his down-to-earth attitude and energy are what will make him a catch in the villa.

“’I’m a straight-talking guy, I’ll tell people how it is. I’m open and energetic, so I’m easy to get along with,” he said.

However, his forthright attitude can land Michael in trouble.

“People don’t always like the truth,” he said. “Even though it’s one of the best things about me, it’s also one of the worst. I’ll just say it how it is.

“I also eat a lot, little and often, people might find that quite annoying. And I’m always late!”

What is Michael looking for in the villa?

A “nice bum” is a plus for Michael – but it’s more important to have that initial spark.

“[I’m looking for] somebody I can get along with on an intellectual level and have a conversation with and not be lost in translation. But also have a bit about them, not take themselves too seriously and have a bit of banter,” he said.

“If I like somebody then I’ll go for it. There’s not really anything that could stop me. Everybody I meet will be a new person so they’re not going to be my best mate, so if a girl I’m speaking to is coupled up and we get on, I’m still going to talk to her.”

What has Michael been up to in the villa?

He ramped up his pursuit of Amber after her date with Danny, telling her that he fancies her.

“I’m trying to gauge whether she actually likes me or not,” he said. “She doesn’t give me any feedback. She just likes to smile at me. I’ll take that as positive feedback.”

The pair have now (finally) shared their first kiss, and having survived the test he faced when he went on a date with Maura, things are set to get steamy between Michael and Amber as the pair are now officially in a couple.

Michael and Amber's first date was everything we'd hoped it would be and more! 💋 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/WG0y4WhenC — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 20, 2019

And the twosome had their very first date together, with Michael telling Amber how well she’d fit in with his family – and even teasing moving in together.

However, the pair now seem to be on shakier ground after the arrival of Casa Amor, with Michael telling new girl Joanna that there are certain things about Amber that irritate him, and underscore their age difference.

“It’s certain things that have gone on that I think is quite childish,” he confessed. “Are they things that I would probably put up with outside? Probably not as much as I am in here. She’s quite straight with everything but at the same time she’s not straight with me sometimes and that can be quite frustrating.”

When quizzed on whether he would consider sharing his bed with a new Islander, Michael seemed more than open to the idea.

Later in the Beach Hut, he said, “the new girls coming in has obviously come at a great time. It’s helped me realise situations that I’ve overlooked with Amber, and it’s made me realise that I did go into a shell over the past week and I wasn’t really acting myself. Just acting a bit out of character. This has come at a good time to help me clear things up in my head.

“I take a lot more on the chin and just squash things for the sake of not having an issue. It does go back to the age thing. It’s making me realise things I’ve been brushing off.”

Love Island continues weeknights and Saturdays at 9pm on ITV 2.