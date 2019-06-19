Who are the couples on Love Island 2019?

The grafting, sticking it on and muggy mischief of Love Island 2019 is in full swing and, as usual, contestants won’t be able to reach the final on their own.

To keep themselves safe from a dumping, the Islanders will have to make sure they stay part of a couple – be it for love, fame or friendship.

And with regular re-couplings set to take place, that’s easier said than done.

Here’s when the next one’s due to take place…

When is the next re-coupling happening?

Sunday 16th June’s re-coupling led to a shock double twist, leaving singletons Anna and Maura without partners – but then sending them straight out on dates with two new boys.

The existing couples were then tasked with selecting the pairing they thought was the least compatible, leaving Lucie and Joe and Anton and Elma at risk. In a shock twist, just one person from each couple was forced to leave the island, meaning the end of the road for Joe and Elma.

With Lucie and Anton now single, as well as Maura, Anna, Tom and Jordan, we’re likely to see another recouping later this week, probably on Friday 21st June.

Who are the current Love Island couples?

Currently single: The departure of Joe and Elma has left Lucie and Anton single, as well as Maura, Anna, Tom and Jordan.

Yewande and Danny

Amber and Michael

Amy and Curtis

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2