Who are the couples on Love Island 2019?

Love Island 2019 is here. The grafting, sticking it on and muggy mischief is in full swing and, as usual, contestants won’t be able to reach the final on their own.

Advertisement

To keep themselves safe from a dumping, the Islanders will have to make sure they stay part of a couple – be it for love, fame or friendship.

And with regular re-couplings set to take place, that’s easier said than done.

Here’s when the next one’s due to take place…

When is the next re-coupling happening?

The next re-coupling takes place at the end of week one (so either Friday 7th or Sunday 9th June). Anton and Joe are the two Islanders currently single, so they’re potentially in danger.

“Anton and Joe, you are now single. At the end of the week all Islanders will take part in a recoupling. Anyone not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island. #ScotFree #DontBeSourdough.”

However, Lucie, who is currently coupled up with Tommy, may still be pining after her original partner Joe. That could put Tommy in the firing line.

The arrival of new bombshell Molly-Mae Hague means the number of boys v girls is more even than it was, but there’s still one more boy than girl, which means one of the lads is on his way out…

Who are the current Love Island couples?

Currently single: Joe Garratt, Anton Danyluk

Yewande and Michael

Amber and Callum

Anna and Sherif

Amy and Curtis

Lucie and Tommy

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights at Sundays at 9pm on ITV2