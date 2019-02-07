Liar expected to return to ITV in autumn 2019

The creators of Liar have revealed that the psychological thriller will return to ITV in autumn 2019.

Harry and Jack Williams, who are also the masterminds behind The Missing and its spin-off Baptiste, told RadioTimes.com that Liar would be back “in autumn, probably” adding that the second series will go into production very soon: “We’re shooting in March.”

The first series of Liar told a twisting and turning tale of serial rapist Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd) and his victim Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt) who fought to bring him to justice.

Both Froggatt and Gruffudd are reprising their roles for the second series, which will focus on *spoiler alert* who killed Andrew.

Gruffudd will appear in flashback sequences showing the events leading up to his character’s fate – which saw him lying dead in the muddy marshes, his throat slit and blood on his shirt.

The series finale – which aired in October 2017 – saw an overnight audience of more than six million viewers tune in to see Laura finally prove Andrew’s guilt.

The Williams brothers have had a busy 18 months since the series was broadcast, with Baptiste going into production in 2018 ahead of its first series, kicking off on Sunday 17th February at 9pm on BBC1.