Gemma Collins ’embarrassed’ and ‘in pain’ after dramatic Dancing on Ice fall

Gemma Collins was left “crying her eyes out” backstage after she took a tumble during Sunday night’s Dancing on Ice, according to her boyfriend and The Only Way Is Essex co-star James “Arg” Argent.

Gemma performed to Celine Dion’s It’s All Coming Back To Me, and seemed determined to impress, mastering a series of tricky moves — before falling forward on to the ice.

She put on a brave face, getting straight back up again and managing a smile and a wave to the crowd — but it was, understandably, a different story later behind the scenes after the shock and pain had set in.

“My heart completely sunk. I’ve just been with her backstage and she’s crying her eyes out,” Arg told the show’s hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, adding that Gemma “really did work this week” on her skating skills.

“She feels embarrassed, she’s in pain, she’s got ice packs on her knees. But I just said to her, ‘Gemma, you’ve shown everyone how hard you really did work this week, and no matter what you got up and you carried on,'” he said.

“And I just want to say quickly, if she is in the bottom two tonight, if she is to go home, I want to say I’m so proud of her. I love her so much. I love her, honestly.”

Arg later tweeted that he’d first thought Gemma might have “lost some teeth” during the fall, praising her for the way she “got up and carried on” with the routine.

I LOVE YOU @missgemcollins 💖

When I saw her fall like that face first I honestly thought she might be unconscious or lost some teeth! The way she got up & carried on was AMAZING!!! ❤️ You worked so hard this week & improved so much! ⛸@themattevers @dancingonice @itv #Reality👸 pic.twitter.com/KkCCCpkW9n — James Argent (@RealJamesArgent) January 27, 2019

The good news for Gemma is that she lives to skate another day— despite her fall, she managed to avoid the bottom two, with Grease star Didi Conn leaving the contest after the skate-off against singer Saara Aalto.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV on Sundays at 6pm