Meet the cast of Silent Witness

The clever folks at the Lyell Centre are back! Silent Witness – the longest-running British crime drama currently on our TVs – has returned for a 22nd series with our favourite forensic scientists and pathologists at the helm.

Emilia Fox, Richard Lintern, Liz Carr and David Caves are back in the lab to tell five brand-new two-part stories. And each one is full of exciting guest stars.

Here are the characters you need to meet – and the actors who play them…

Emilia Fox plays Dr Nikki Alexander

Who is Dr Nikki Alexander? Forensic Pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander has been a part of the team since her abrupt arrival in 2004. She is talented and tenacious, and a force to be reckoned with. This series she is trying to make a transatlantic relationship work with Matt Garcia (Michael Landes), who we met in the last series.

What else has Emilia Fox been in? Emilia Fox was born to a family of successful actors. She appeared in award-winning film The Pianist, and performed in many stage productions such as Rapture, Blister and Burn. More recently she’s featured in BBC productions The Casual Vacancy, The Secrets, James Corden comedy The Wrong Mans, Sky drama Delicious, and John Simm’s ITV thriller Strangers.

Richard Lintern plays Dr Thomas Chamberlain

Who is Dr Thomas Chamberlain? The Head of the Lyell Centre, the forensic science institute at the heart of Silent Witness. Thomas is cool and level-headed, and always thinks before he acts.

What else has Richard Lintern been in? Actor Richard Lintern appeared in period drama Spies of Warsaw alongside David Tennant. Before that he played a key role in cult BBC2 drama The Shadow Line. He also narrated the Bafta-winning documentary Between Life and Death, and, believe it or not, was the voice behind this David Beckham razor advert. The Crown fans might recognise him as the man who played Stephen Ward in the episode Mystery Man.

David Caves plays Dr Jack Hodgson

Who is Dr Jack Hodgson? The lead Forensic Scientist at the Lyell Centre, Jack is impulsive, clever and confident and the lead forensic scientist. When he isn’t solving impossible murder cases, Jack trains as a cage fighter.

David Caves says: “Jack has more carte blanche than perhaps the others do, as he is not attached to anyone. This gives him more freedom of movement, more potential for new relationships and a bit more mystery, which I think very important. We started a relationship with dad last year which develops more in this series. At heart, he’s still the lone-wolf he always was, but with very strong ties to Clarissa especially.”

What else has David Caves been in? Since joining Silent Witness in 2013, David Caves has found time to appear in Ironclad 2 and in Royal Shakespeare Company’s The Taming of The Shrew. He played Clint Hill in the Natalie Portman film Jackie.

Liz Carr plays Clarissa Mullery

Who is Clarissa Mullery? Clarissa is a witty, resourceful and efficient member of the team at the Lyell and has become Jack’s right-hand woman.

Liz Carr says: “I like to think that Clarissa is the lynchpin of the Lyell Centre, in that we see her there a lot – she is a forensic examiner. She is incredibly smart; she doesn’t suffer fools gladly. She has a sense of humour. She has a unique relationship with Jack particularly. She entered the show because of Jack and they continue to be the closest of friends – in a very strong platonic relationship, which is rare these days.”

What else has Liz Carr been in? Liz Carr is an actress, stand up comedian, broadcaster and disability rights activist, who has been a regular in Silent Witness since 2012. She presented the BBC Ouch! podcast for seven years until 2013, and fronted incisive BBC World Service documentary When Assisted Death Is Legal. You may recently have spotted her in Les Misérables, playing Fantine’s concierge.

Episode 1 & 2 guest stars

Johann Myers plays DCI Martin Cramer

Who is DCI Martin Cramer? When a trans man is murdered, an ambitious DCI is assigned to the case and arrives at the Lyell Centre to meet Dr Chamberlain and his team. DCI Cramer is determined to climb the ranks – whatever it takes.

What else has Johann Myers been in? The actor and director has recently appeared in Idris Elba’s movie Yardie, and in the TV series Snatch, Guerrilla, and In the Dark.

Heather Peace plays DI Carey Murphy

Who is DI Carey Murphy? DCI Cramer’s second-in-command on this investigation.

What else has Heather Peace been in? The actress, musician and LGBT rights activist is perhaps best known for her roles as Nikki Boston in Waterloo Road, Sally ‘Gracie’ Fields in London’s Burning, Fiona Murray in Kay Mellor’s drama The Chase, or Sam Murray in Lip Service.

Andrew Knott plays Nick Marlow

Who is Nick Marlow? When we meet Nick, we only know that this character – who works in the armed forces – is recently separated from wife Amy and their young children. She is furious at her husband and deeply upset – but why?

What else has Andrew Knott been in? Back in the day, he starred as Dickon in the 1993 movie The Secret Garden. More recent roles have included Joshua in My Cousin Rachel, Vince Callaghan in Casualty, DS Lee Miekel in Black Work, and Sam Milburn in Grantchester.

Jemima Rooper plays Amy Marlow

Who is Amy Marlow? Nick’s wife. She is struggling to deal with the recent upheaval in her life.

What else has Jemima Rooper been in? The actress first came to fame when she played George in the Enid Blyton TV series The Famous Five. She has since starred in The Black Dahlia, Lost in Austen, the plays Her Naked Skin, Me and My Girl, and One Man Two Guvnors. Recent credits have included Trauma, Fearless, and Death in Paradise.

Emma Frankland plays Kelly Hayes

Who is Kelly Hayes? A trans activist who works at a helpline for trans people or those questioning their gender identity.

What else has Emma Frankland been in? The actress is co-creator of the theatre company None of Us is Yet a Robot. One of her live performances has been made into a short film titled Rituals for Change – but this role in Silent Witness is her first TV appearance.

Nicole Gibson plays Evie Williams

Who is Evie Williams? The boss (or “big cheese”) at the helpline, which is called Transaction. Evie is dedicated to her job and proud of her team.

What else has Nicole Gibson been in? She played Georgia in Catastrophe back in 2015, and has also appeared in the TV series Borderline.

Paul Tylak plays David Stein

Who is David Stein? A friend of Transaction. He works in the political world and helps the cause.

What else has Paul Tylak been in? The Irish actor, writer and comedian recently starred as Raza’s drunken but well-meaning dad Hanif Shar in the BBC drama Informer. He is also an accomplished voice actor, with credits including Ballybraddan, Zig and Zag, Chloe’s Closet, and All Creatures Big and Small.

Raymond Waring plays Toby Logan

Who is Toby Logan? One of the volunteers at the helpline.

What else has Raymond Waring been in? He played Daniel in the TV series Knightfall, and has also appeared in The Head Hunter, Ripper Street, and America’s War on Drugs.

Olivia Chenery plays Beth Roscoe

Who is Beth Roscoe? Someone from Kelly’s past.

What else has Olivia Chenery been in? She played Mary Stuart in the TV series Queens, and is also known for her role in Penny Dreadful.

Sian Webber and Andrew Neil play Evie’s parents

Who are Maeve and Reece Williams? Evie’s mum and dad.

What else has Sian Webber been in? You’re most likely to recognise her as Ritchie Scott from EastEnders. Back in the 80s she starred in Howards’ Way, playing Emma Neesome.

What else has Andrew Neil been in? He played Mr Salthouse in the 2018 series of Unforgotten, and has also made brief appearances in Victoria, Edge of Tomorrow, and Humans.

Silent Witness returns on Tuesday 8th January 2019 at 9pm on BBC1