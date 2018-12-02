Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. James Arthur complains about X Factor final performance

James Arthur complains about X Factor final performance

The former X Factor winner was not happy with the tech as he and Anne-Marie took to the stage at Wembley Arena

James Arthur in the X Factor final, YouTube

Scarlett Lee may have chosen to sing an Elton John song but that doesn’t mean The Greatest Showman wasn’t represented during the first night of the X Factor final

Advertisement

2012 winner James Arthur joined Anne-Marie on stage for a rendition of Rewrite the Stars, their track on The Greatest Showman: Reimagined album, entertaining the crowds at Wembley Arena with a dramatically staged performance.

But Arthur – who has topped the charts twice since winning the singing contest – was not happy with the tech during his performance.

Taking to Twitter after the broadcast, he thanked his 2.2 million followers for their “nice comments” but added: “I don’t know why they had crowd mics blaring throughout and vocal levels all over… not the mix we wouldn’t liked you to hear”.

Rylan Clark-Neal – who was on the same Boys team as Arthur during the 2012 X Factor competition – responded, saying “knew the second u started you had a problem with ur ears. Still smashed it brother”.

Arthur will be back on X Factor on Sunday night to join hot favourite Dalton Harris on stage for a Power of Love duet – Harris’s winner’s single which will be released if he sees off competition from Anthony Russell and Scarlett Harris.

Advertisement

The X Factor final concludes on Sunday 2nd December from 7:30pm on ITV

Tags

All about The X Factor

The X Factor judges 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

X Factor 2018 finalists Anthony Russell, Dalton Harris and Scarlett Lee

The X Factor 2018 final live: all the performances and duets reviewed

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Saturday 6th October 2018 From Thames/Syco The X Factor: SR15: Ep11 on ITV Pictured: Six Chair Challenge: Dalton Andre-Harris. This photograph is (C) Thames/Syco and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Who is X Factor’s Dalton Harris? The Jamaican act who won a singing show and landed a record deal

TL

Here’s the X Factor 2018 final duets line-up

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I'm a Celebrity 2018 Who's going into the jungle?