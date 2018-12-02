James Arthur complains about X Factor final performance

Scarlett Lee may have chosen to sing an Elton John song but that doesn’t mean The Greatest Showman wasn’t represented during the first night of the X Factor final…

2012 winner James Arthur joined Anne-Marie on stage for a rendition of Rewrite the Stars, their track on The Greatest Showman: Reimagined album, entertaining the crowds at Wembley Arena with a dramatically staged performance.

But Arthur – who has topped the charts twice since winning the singing contest – was not happy with the tech during his performance.

Taking to Twitter after the broadcast, he thanked his 2.2 million followers for their “nice comments” but added: “I don’t know why they had crowd mics blaring throughout and vocal levels all over… not the mix we wouldn’t liked you to hear”.

Rylan Clark-Neal – who was on the same Boys team as Arthur during the 2012 X Factor competition – responded, saying “knew the second u started you had a problem with ur ears. Still smashed it brother”.

Arthur will be back on X Factor on Sunday night to join hot favourite Dalton Harris on stage for a Power of Love duet – Harris’s winner’s single which will be released if he sees off competition from Anthony Russell and Scarlett Harris.

The X Factor final concludes on Sunday 2nd December from 7:30pm on ITV