Dani Harmer returning to CBBC as Tracy Beaker after six years

Jacqueline Wilson fans, prepare yourselves: Tracy Beaker is back.

The spirited youngster, who was the subject of the writer’s popular 1991 children’s book The Story of Tracy Beaker, is returning to television after six years away.

Dani Harmer, who played Tracy, left the show in 2012 when it was rebranded as The Dumping Ground – set in a children’s home with the characters waiting to go into foster care.

Fans will catch a glimpse of Tracy Beaker in tonight’s edition of The Dumping Ground, as the character returns for a two-part special from December 7th.

The episodes focus on Mike (Connor Byrne) as he goes missing on his wedding day. It’s up to Tracy to try and find him, and bring him back to Ashdene Ridge for the ceremony.

The two-part special is also set to feature special guest star, Michelle Collins as Mike’s bride-to-be Fiona.

Following exiting the CBBC programme, Harmer, 29, appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.

Partnered with Vincent Simone, Harmer placed fourth, reaching the show’s grand finale.

She has since appeared on Let’s Dance for Sports Relief, Pointless Celebrities and The Chase. Yet despite moving on from the role, Harmer says she still finds people mistaking her for her character.

“I just put it down to the fact we did a really good job on that programme,” she told The Sun.

Dani Harmer returns as Tracy Beaker in The Dumping Ground on 7th December on CBBC.