Broadcast live from MediaCityUK each weekend, the show will consist of celebrity guests, gunge (obviously), games, sketches, probably more gunge, alongside the usual CBBC shows. Viewers in the studio and at home will have the chance to interact with the show, playing games or quizzing celebrity guests.

Cheryl Taylor, CBBC Controller, said, “We have been using new technology to connect with the 6-12s for some time now and I'm proud to be in a position to offer unique live participation opportunities which will make CBBC an even more special destination on Saturdays."

The presenting line-up hasn’t yet been confirmed, but whoever fronts the show will be sharing the screen with CBBC puppet canine Hacker T. Dog, a 6-year-old pup who's slightly obsessed with sports TV presenter Sue BARKer.