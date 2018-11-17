X Factor Big Band week songs revealed

Accessibility Links

The remaining eight contestants take to the stage to belt out some classics in a bid to make the semi-finals

X Factor 2018 live acts

It’s Big Band week on The X Factor – a chance for the remaining acts to showcase their stage presence when accompanied by (you guessed it) by a 30-piece orchestra.

With the X Factor final just two weeks away, Simon Cowell’s Girls, Louis Tomlinson’s Boys, Ayda Williams’ Overs and husband Robbie’s Groups – who for a second week running will be overseen by Nile Rodgers – will belt out some of music’s biggest numbers in a bid to survive another week.

With another two acts due to be eliminated from the remaining eight – and several contestants reportedly suffering from flu – the stakes are high. Could Robbie or Ayda lose their final remaining acts…?

Here’s what the contestants will be singing:

GIRLS

Bella Penfold – Strong by London Grammar (w/ original rap)

Scarlett Lee – Can’t Take My Eyes Off You by Frankie Valli

Shan Ako – Summertime by Billie Holiday

BOYS

Anthony Russell – Beyond the Sea by Bobby Darin

Brendan Murray – Say Something by A Great Big World

Dalton Harris – Listen by Beyonce

GROUPS

Acacia & Aaliyah – Original song ‘Act Our Age’

OVERS

Danny Tetley – My Way by Frank Sinatra

