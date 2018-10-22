Is Love Island’s Eyal Booker on his way to the I’m A Celebrity jungle?

He’s currently on our screens looking for love in the fifth series of Celebs Go Dating, navigating a bunch of awkward dates in order to find ‘the One’.

Advertisement

But former Love Island star Eyal Booker may be swapping dinner dates for Bushtucker trials with Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly as he has now thrown his (cork) hat in the ring to take part in the 18th series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the 23-year-old explained, “I’d love to go into the jungle, or The Island with Bear Grylls. I’d like to do a show away from dating where I’m more into my natural environment, in nature. I’d like to do lots of jumping around and crazy activities.”

When quizzed on whether he’d be happy to sample some of the jungle’s more exotic delicacies, such as a kangaroo anus or fish eyeballs, Booker added, “Yeah I think [I’d be able to do it]. I don’t think I’d jump at it. But I’d do it, and I’d do it well.”

Fuelling the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! rumours, Booker teased he was now filming a brand new show since filming for Celebs Go Dating ended earlier this month.

“I can’t tell you too much about it,” he teased. “But it’s me more in nature, back in my natural environment, doing my thang.

“There will be animals involved.”

Booker is not the first Love Island contestant rumoured to be joining the jungle line-up, with series three favourite and Booker’s fellow Celebs Go Dating co-star Olivia Attwood also linked to the show.

A source told The Sun in May, “She’s really sexy and bosses are hoping they’ll have what it takes to spice up the show.

“She has loads of personality and would really get stuck into the jungle tasks. They’d both love a place on the show.”

Attwood, 27, found herself embroiled in a Twitter spat with Love Island ex Chris Hughes, after she called him a “bitter ex” following a comment he made over Sam Bird and Georgia Steel breaking up.

What in the bitter ex is going on here then 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/DpvasHduro — Olivia Jade Attwood (@oliviajade_att) October 21, 2018

Hard to work out… So my ex has made digs at me every month since we split; I say ONE thing supporting a friend about deja vu and I’m bitter apparently… I think the comments on her tweet justifies it all. 🤦🏼‍♂️ some people eyy. Anyway! Celebs go Dating on at 9pm. Tune in. — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) October 21, 2018

But Booker says while he’s there for his cast-mate, he’s not willing to wade into other people’s drama. “I spoke to Olivia briefly, again just saying I hope all is good,” he said. “I’m not here to judge anyone on what they’re doing. It’s for them to work out between themselves. I just wanted her to make sure that I was here for her because we are friends.

“The Celebs Go Dating team are in contact and we do have a Whatsapp group. It’s really nice. We all hang out, we plan nights out together. We’ve made a little family from it.

“I found Celebs Go Dating really rewarding. There was a little bit of self-discovery.”

Advertisement

Watch Eyal on Celebs Go Dating Monday to Thursdays 10pm & Sundays 9pm on E4