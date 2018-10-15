ITV insists Gemma Collins is NOT about to quit Dancing on Ice

She’s famously a diva – so much so she’s literally written a book on how to become one.

Advertisement

And it seems Gemma Collins‘ infamous antics have spilled beyond the #dramz we see on TOWIE, with the star reportedly throwing a tantrum during training for Dancing on Ice.

The series is not due to air until January 2019, but it had been suggested that Gemma Collins had “threatened to quit” before the series was due to air according to the Daily Star.

However, ITV has firmly denied rumours that the reality TV star is considering leaving the show.

“There is absolutely no truth in this story,” said a spokesperson for ITV when RadioTimes.com approached them for comment. “Gemma is loving being on the show and we love having her.”

Collins was one of the first contestants announced for the second series of the newly rebooted Dancing on Ice earlier this month.

Speaking to Dancing on Ice hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, she explained, “I know how hard it is, I’ve done my research Phil. I am scared and I am nervous.

“I don’t know how they are going to lift me up.

“I really want to give it a go.”

Collins has previous form for swiftly exiting reality shows, having lasted 72 hours during her 2014 appearance on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Advertisement

She also threatened to leave the Celebrity Big Brother house on numerous occasions in 2016 – with her tantrums spawning a series of memes.