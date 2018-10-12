Accessibility Links

  4. Jed Mercurio reveals timeline for Line of Duty series five and six

Jed Mercurio reveals timeline for Line of Duty series five and six

We should be seeing more from AC-12 early next year

Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure in Line of Duty (BBC, HF)

While the entire country has sat entranced by high-stakes thriller Bodyguard, creator Jed Mercurio has been hard at work on the latest instalment of his OTHER hit BBC series – police corruption drama Line of Duty – which he’s currently shooting over in Northern Ireland.

And now Mercurio has given us an update on when we’ll see Ted Hastings and co work to track down the mysterious “H” – as well as the plans for the series after this one – in a new interview with BBC Newsnight.

“With Line of Duty we’re shooting series five now, and series six has been commissioned which we’re going to shoot hopefully in the next couple of years,” Mercurio told host Kirsty Wark.

“So yeah, Line of Duty should be on air, series five early in 2019.”

Mark your calendars, folks – AC-12 should be back on the case very soon. Though if you’re more concerned about future series of Bodyguard, Mercurio had some updates on that front, too.

“Currently we’re opening a conversation with the BBC about whether we will do a second series, and that’s the only conversation that is taking place at the moment,” the screenwriter said when asked if he’d considered working with streaming services like Netflix in the future.

“We’re very grateful for the support we’ve had from the BBC all the way through the process. So I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to move forward with the BBC if there is a second series.”

Personally, all we want is a crossover episode where AC-12 take a look into Sergeant Budd’s rather erratic behaviour over the last few weeks…

Line of Duty will return in 2019

This article was originally published on 21 September 2018

