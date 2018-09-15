In fact, since the first episode of the series, fans have been asking for Hastings to step in to sweep up the mystery...

And now the BBC has delivered the goods with the magic of video editing. A new mashup clip sees Super-Ted interrogate PPO Budd with the help of DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston).

Unfortunately, Ted doesn’t turn his attention to the terrorist plot involving Home Secretary Montague, instead questioning Budd about an undeclared free breakfast.

In fact, Ted even calls Budd ‘Tony’, which is weirdly the first name of Chief Inspector Gates, who Ted interviewed about the same offence in Line of Duty series one. Strange coincidence, eh?

But however good this mashup is, it seems like even Ted can’t be relied on to crack the Bodyguard case just yet. Good luck we’ve assembled all the best theories in one place ahead of Sunday’s episode.

Bodyguard continues this Sunday at 9pm on BBC1