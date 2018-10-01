“More of that, please!”: Strictly fans celebrate show’s first same-sex couples routine

It’s been a hot talking point for years and now Strictly Come Dancing fans finally saw a same-sex performance on the BBC show.

Opening Sunday night’s results episode with a dramatic routine to Imagine Dragons hit Believer, the show’s professional dancers were paired off by gender. Katya Jones and Nadiya Bychkova teamed up, Gorka Marquez danced with AJ Pritchard, while Neil Jones and Kevin Clifton performed as a pair.

And viewers were in full praise of the same-sex performance…

that pro dance was amazing AND same-sex couples dancing together? it’s a yes from me #strictly — tj (@tashajavanpey_) September 30, 2018

Same sex pairings on #Strictly. It shouldn’t have taken so long, but bravo @bbcstrictly . More of that please — Ben Wickham (@benjiwickham) September 30, 2018

SAME SEX DANCING FROM THE PROS! About time too!! #Strictly — BBC Strictly Fans (@StrictIyTV) September 30, 2018

Savoured every second of same-sex pros dancing to the sweet sound of Mail readers’ heads exploding #Strictly — Sid (@StrictlySid) September 30, 2018

For many, it proved that such pairings could work between celebrities and pros in the future.

Amazing first dance! And just goes to show that same sex couples DO work on #Strictly https://t.co/GmZ7Cc4MwZ — 🤪 (@Mr_ChRiSsI_X) September 30, 2018

Remind me again how same sex couples don't work? That was great opening dance #Strictly — Bevis Musson (@bevismusson) September 30, 2018

Are we paving the way for some same sex dancing next year? #Strictly — Elizabeth Haynes (@Elizjhaynes) September 30, 2018

Same-sex dancing partnerships have been a point of contention surrounding the series since comedian Susan Calman was criticised last year for agreeing to dance with a man.

Plus, Will Young has previously said that the narrative suggesting gay contestants should want to dance with members of the same sex was “insulting”, while Judge Rinder wrote in Radio Times that attempting to “politicise” the show would dilute its effect.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 next Saturday at 6.30pm