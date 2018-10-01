Accessibility Links

“More of that, please!”: Strictly fans celebrate show’s first same-sex couples routine

It's a 10 from us!

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 20:00:01 on 30/09/2018 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 30/09/2018 - Episode: RESULT SHOW (No. RESULT SHOW) - Picture Shows: **Strictly Embargoed until 30/10/2018 20:00:01** Strictly 2018 Pro Dancers - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy TL

It’s been a hot talking point for years and now Strictly Come Dancing fans finally saw a same-sex performance on the BBC show.

Opening Sunday night’s results episode with a dramatic routine to Imagine Dragons hit Believer, the show’s professional dancers were paired off by gender. Katya Jones and Nadiya Bychkova teamed up, Gorka Marquez danced with AJ Pritchard, while Neil Jones and Kevin Clifton performed as a pair.

And viewers were in full praise of the same-sex performance…

For many, it proved that such pairings could work between celebrities and pros in the future.

Same-sex dancing partnerships have been a point of contention surrounding the series since comedian Susan Calman was criticised last year for agreeing to dance with a man.

Plus, Will Young has previously said that the narrative suggesting gay contestants should want to dance with members of the same sex was “insulting”, while Judge Rinder wrote in Radio Times that attempting to “politicise” the show would dilute its effect.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 next Saturday at 6.30pm

All about Strictly Come Dancing

