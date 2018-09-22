Accessibility Links

Joe Sugg astounds Strictly viewers with mesmerising Jive in week 1

The Youtuber was the surprise star of the show's first live night

The celebs of Strictly Come Dancing 2018 may have only performed their first competitive dances of the series tonight, but it already looks like Joe Sugg could be one to watch.

That’s right: Joe Sugg. Although he wasn’t one of the favourites to win the show after launch night, the Youtuber impressed many with his Jive to Take On Me by A-Ha with professional partner Dianne Buswell.

Judges Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell and Shirley Ballas all gave the performance a thumbs up, awarding Joe a combined score of 27 points. Craig admitted that the dance changed his first impression of Joe’s abilities and Bruno said the social media star was the biggest surprise of the evening.

Viewers at home thought Joe completely deserved all praise sent his way…

And although he didn’t achieve the top score of the night – that honour going to both Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts, who picked up 29 points each – many think Joe now has the potential to lift the glitterball trophy…

