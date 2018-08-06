We really want one of the t-shirts Doctor Who series 11 crew wear on set

Doctor Who series 11 – Jodie Whittaker’s first in the title role – has officially wrapped. Cue celebrations and group photos of the crew toasting their hard work.

But what are those t-shirts they’re all wearing? There’s something familiar about them…

Lunch buffet for costume and make up. Doctorwho. pic.twitter.com/SKL6OKNENw — Ray Holman (@HolmanRay) August 3, 2018

Take a closer look and, yes, those multi-coloured stripes alongside the new Doctor Who logo are definitely reminiscent of the ones sported by Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor, and they’re accompanied by a rainbow-coloured Tardis, meaning the show’s message of inclusivity extends to everyone working on the show.

Went and devised a crew shirt under the tutelage of costume supremo @HolmanRay… #WhoCrew pic.twitter.com/UUN6Ssc0xi — Richard Wells (@Slippery_Jack) August 2, 2018

As you can see, the extremely fetching shirts were designed by the talented Richard Wells. As far as we can tell, they aren’t currently on sale – but don’t all go pestering Richard about where you can get one.

