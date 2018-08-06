Accessibility Links

We really want one of the t-shirts Doctor Who series 11 crew wear on set

A rainbow Tardis and Thirteenth Doctor stripes? Yes please...

(BBC/Instagram, JG)

Doctor Who series 11 – Jodie Whittaker’s first in the title role – has officially wrapped. Cue celebrations and group photos of the crew toasting their hard work.

But what are those t-shirts they’re all wearing? There’s something familiar about them…

Take a closer look and, yes, those multi-coloured stripes alongside the new Doctor Who logo are definitely reminiscent of the ones sported by Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor, and they’re accompanied by a rainbow-coloured Tardis, meaning the show’s message of inclusivity extends to everyone working on the show.

As you can see, the extremely fetching shirts were designed by the talented Richard Wells. As far as we can tell, they aren’t currently on sale – but don’t all go pestering Richard about where you can get one.

We saw them first…

