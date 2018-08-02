Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot idea is “fabulous” says Spike actor James Marsters

The 55-year-old actor, who played Spike in Buffy and Angel, said he is "open" to whatever creator Joss Whedon has planned

When news landed that a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot was in the works, quite a lot of people were pretty horrified by the idea.

But not James Marsters. The actor has said he thinks it’s “fabulous” – and has even said that he’s open to reprising his role of Spike.

IndieWire reports that while speaking on the set of his current series Marvel’s Runaways, Marsters was asked what he thought about the Buffy reboot.

“I think the world very much needs a new slayer right now,” the 55-year-old actor said. “I think it is fabulous. I saw a tweet by [Monica Owusu-Breen, the reboot’s writer], and she wants an entirely new slayer within the universe established by Buffy.

“So she’s not going to be Buffy the Vampire Slayer — she’s going to be Sabrina or whatever it is. I think that’s a great way to go and I’m very excited about it.”

The new show will be written by Owusu-Breen, but Joss Whedon – Buffy’s original creator – will executive produce the series.

“I am open to whatever Joss has in mind — whether that’s playing Spike or something else. I told him that a long time ago,” Marsters added. “I think we’d have to get some really good lighting together to sell Spike, but I think they are doing more and more both with actor health and with special effects.”

Meanwhile showrunner Owusu-Breen previously issued a statement reassuring fans that “there is only one Buffy” – and it looks like we’ll be getting a new Slayer for the modern age instead.

“For seven seasons, I watched Buffy Summers grow up, find love, kill that love. I watched her fight, and struggle and slay,” she wrote on Twitter.

“There is only one Buffy. One Xander, one Willow, Giles, Cordelia, Oz, Tara, Kendra, Faith, Spike, Angel. They can’t be replaced. Joss Whedon’s brilliant and beautiful series can’t be replicated. I wouldn’t try to,” she wrote.

The original 90s show starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as the lead star, Anthony Head as Giles and Alyson Hannigan as Willow. Other shows that are facing modern reboots include Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Charmed.