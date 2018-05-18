The 4-minute long clip introduces us to Mel, Maggie and Macie – played by Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Madeleine Mantock – a trio of sisters who discover that they're witches in the wake of their mother's death. That may sound like a spoiler to someone who hasn't seen the original series (which starred Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs), but it's in the trailer. As a matter of fact, most of the first episode is in the trailer.

It shows Mel and Maggie discovering their mother's dead body (she fell out a window...), meeting their half-sister Macie, who they didn't know existed, and being told by a Giles-style British man in a cardigan that they have supernatural powers. Check it out below.

Jennie Snyder Urman, the prolific TV producer behind Gilmore Girls and Jane the Virgin, is behind the series, which is based on the original drama from Constance M Burge which ran from 1998-2006.

Charmed is set to debut in the US this autumn, but it has yet to be picked up by a UK broadcaster. Our money is on Netflix, who have taken on international rights for The CW's recent Dynasty reboot and Urman's Hispanic soap Jane the Virgin.