Originally starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as the lead star, Anthony Head as Giles and Alyson Hannigan as Willow, the new actors have yet to be announced. However, Variety report that a black actress is attached to the role of Buffy.

Whedon will executive produce the series, which will be written by Agents Of SHIELD's Monica Owusu-Breen.

The instant reaction to the news on Twitter has not been too positive...

More like this

Advertisement

Other shows that are facing modern reboots include Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Charmed.