Buffy the Vampire Slayer is getting a 'contemporary' reboot
Joss Whedon is reportedly on board to bring back the vampire series more than 20 years after it debuted
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is being rebooted and given a "contemporary" makeover.
According to Variety, a new cast will star in the revamped series. The original show's creator Joss Whedon is also involved with the new show, which is currently in development at 20th Century Fox.
Originally starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as the lead star, Anthony Head as Giles and Alyson Hannigan as Willow, the new actors have yet to be announced. However, Variety report that a black actress is attached to the role of Buffy.
Whedon will executive produce the series, which will be written by Agents Of SHIELD's Monica Owusu-Breen.
The instant reaction to the news on Twitter has not been too positive...
Other shows that are facing modern reboots include Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Charmed.