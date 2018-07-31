Jodie Whittaker’s on top of the world in new Doctor Who photo

The Thirteenth Doctor is just getting started on her new adventures

Remember those days when we struggled for the barest hint of any news about Doctor Who? Hoped against hope for the sliver of a quote from Jodie Whittaker about the new series? Dreamed at the prospect of an out-of-focus, blurry shot of the Thirteenth Doctor?

Advertisement

Truly, it was a different time – because in recent weeks the BBC sci-fi series has been bombarding us with new information, clips and hints about the new episodes, from fancy magazine covers, images and trailers to high-profile panel appearances from the cast and crew.

And now the BBC has released ANOTHER image of Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor in action, which sees the Time Lord standing astride a cliff, sonic screwdriver in hand, as she looks thoughtfully back at the camera.

Notably, this is one of the first shots we’ve seen of Whittaker with her new screwdriver “in action” – as in, not in specially-made production art – and was possibly taken during rumoured filming in Spain earlier this year.

It’s also an interesting mirror of the very first shot we saw of Whittaker in costume – standing on a seaside cliff in front of the new Tardis – although it’s unclear whether it’s a still from the new series, or a shot taken when the cameras weren’t rolling.

To sum up, there’s not LOADS that this image can tell us. But frankly, even though we’re now a bit spoilt for choice when it comes to Doctor Who series 11 material, we still can’t help but get pretty excited every time a new image, interview or trailer drops.

In other words, keep them coming, lads – we’ve got room for plenty more.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn