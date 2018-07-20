Accessibility Links

Home
News
TV
Is John Barrowman as Captain America the best Comic-Con entrance ever?

Is John Barrowman as Captain America the best Comic-Con entrance ever?

“I am Captina Americana!”

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 19: John Barrowman speaks onstage at The Great Debate panel hosted by SYFY WIRE during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 19, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) TL

We’ve seen him split his trousers on Celebrity Juice and fall off a chair while wearing high heels on Loose Women, heard him belt out karaoke dressed as Wonder Woman, and now we’ve witnessed John Barrowman strutting on stage as a glittery Captain America.

Advertisement

Stepping into his San Diego Comic-Con panel in sparkly stilettoes, the Torchwood star flaunted his red, white and blue cape before revealing the Avengers costume beneath.

Naturally, he gave the audience a look at his star-spangled behind, before holding his shield high and declaring: “I am Captina Americana!”

So far, so Barrowman. But then he told a story about how marijuana makes him paranoid and obsessively stroke cats like a Bond villain…

…made a meat-based double entendre…

…and serenaded the audience with a rendition of A Thousand Years…

And after, he scooted away (still-stilettoed)…

Hope you enjoyed “Anything Goes”- JB #sdcc #sandiego #cosplay #heels

A post shared by John Barrowman MBE (@johnscotbarrowman) on

….before looking pensive with a Star Wars book.

Caption this – JB . . . #sdcc #sandiego #cosplay #starwars #captainamerica

A post shared by John Barrowman MBE (@johnscotbarrowman) on

Advertisement

Never ever change, John.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Doctor Who

man dip Gill, Bradley Walsh, Jodie Whittaker and Tosin Cole in Doctor Who series 11 (BBC, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness

John Barrowman has “no answers” about his rumoured Doctor Who return

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor with Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Tom Hardy's Venom (BBC, Warner Bros, Sony, HF)

San Diego Comic-Con 2018: full panel guide

John Barrowman and Jodie Whittaker

John Barrowman responds to Doctor Who comeback rumours

Torchwood Believe image

Where are the cast of Torchwood now?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more