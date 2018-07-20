Is John Barrowman as Captain America the best Comic-Con entrance ever?
“I am Captina Americana!”
We’ve seen him split his trousers on Celebrity Juice and fall off a chair while wearing high heels on Loose Women, heard him belt out karaoke dressed as Wonder Woman, and now we’ve witnessed John Barrowman strutting on stage as a glittery Captain America.
Stepping into his San Diego Comic-Con panel in sparkly stilettoes, the Torchwood star flaunted his red, white and blue cape before revealing the Avengers costume beneath.
Naturally, he gave the audience a look at his star-spangled behind, before holding his shield high and declaring: “I am Captina Americana!”
This man makes my year every time!!! @JohnBarrowman pic.twitter.com/BVoFqEO0ay
— Kaycie poole (@stitch00002) July 19, 2018
So far, so Barrowman. But then he told a story about how marijuana makes him paranoid and obsessively stroke cats like a Bond villain…
. @JohnBarrowman weed story #1 #sdcc pic.twitter.com/FR7GPJSHzh
— Sam Woj (@siw101) July 20, 2018
…made a meat-based double entendre…
@JohnBarrowman is just EVERYTHING. #CaptinaAmericana #notworthy pic.twitter.com/eyTC3LfjQJ
— Graceface (@GracyCastellan1) July 19, 2018
…and serenaded the audience with a rendition of A Thousand Years…
@JohnBarrowman serenaded us and it was perfect. #JennAtSDCC #SDCC pic.twitter.com/m3ZxzJq9E5
— Just About Write @ SDCC (@JustAboutWrite_) July 19, 2018
And after, he scooted away (still-stilettoed)…
….before looking pensive with a Star Wars book.
Never ever change, John.