World Cup 2018: What time is Group A fixture Russia v Saudi Arabia on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group A game at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Russian supporters during the international friendly football match between Russia and France on March 27, 2018 at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Mike Kireev/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia v Saudi Arabia will be the first match of the 2018 World Cup, with the two lowest ranked teams in the tournament playing against each other. Great start right?

Hosts Russia will kick off the tournament after the Opening Ceremony – find out more about how to watch the match live on TV below.

When is the World Cup 2018 opening ceremony?

The tournament begins with the opening ceremony on Thursday 14th June at 2.30pm, live on TV. Russia v Saudi Arabia will follow.

When is the Russia v Saudi Arabia World Cup 2018 Group A game being played?

The game will take place on Thursday 14th June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 4pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Russia v Saudi Arabia  Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group A?

Group A is made up of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay

Full fixtures for Group A can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Russia v Saudi Arabia World Cup 2018 match here

