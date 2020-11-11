Autumn Nations Cup rugby fixtures on TV – channels, live stream, schedule, times

Accessibility Links

Autumn Nations Cup rugby is being shown live on Amazon Prime Video and we've got all the info including times, dates and a TV guide.

England Autumn Nations Cup

Rugby fans may have been playing a long waiting game for international action in 2020, but they’re being richly rewarded this autumn with the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup following hot on the heels of the Six Nations.

England ran out eventual victors in the 2020 Six Nations after a long-awaited showdown with Italy, while France defeated Ireland to seal the deal for Eddie Jones’ men.

The Autumn Nations Cup will see the six nations involved in the annual tournament go head-to-head once again with Georgia and Fiji also thrown into the mix.

Every game will be shown live on TV or online with Amazon Prime Video claiming the lion’s share of coverage.

We’ve rounded up all the information you need to know about watching the Autumn Nations Cup, including a full fixture list – complete with channels – and a run-down of how the new format will work.

Check out our comprehensive guide below which will be regularly updated with match previews as the tournament progresses.

The tournament starts on Friday 13th November with four weeks of action taking us up to Sunday 6th December.

The format will see three rounds of normal games before a finals weekend to determine the standings and crown a victor.

Autumn Nations Cup fixtures on TV

All UK time.

Round One

Friday 13th November

Group A: Ireland v Wales (7pm) Channel 4 / S4C

Saturday 14th November

Group B: Italy v Scotland (12:45pm) Amazon Prime Video

Group A: England v Georgia (3pm) Amazon Prime Video

Sunday 15th November

Group B: France v Fiji (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Round Two

Saturday 21st NovemberGroup B: Italy v Fiji (12:45pm) Amazon Prime Video

Group A: England v Ireland (3pm) Amazon Prime Video / Channel 4

Group A: Wales v Georgia (5:15pm) Amazon Prime Video / S4C

Sunday 22nd November

Group B: Scotland v France (3pm) Amazon Prime Video

Round Three

Saturday 28th November

Group B: Scotland v Fiji (1:45pm) Amazon Prime Video

Group A: Wales v England (4pm) Amazon Prime Video / S4C

Group B: France v Italy (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Sunday 29th November

Group A: Ireland v Georgia (2pm) Channel 4

Finals Weekend

Saturday 5th December

Georgia v TBC (12pm) Amazon Prime Video

Ireland v TBC (2:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Wales v TBC (4:45pm) Amazon Prime Video / S4C

Sunday 6th December

England v TBC (2pm) Amazon Prime Video

How to watch and live stream Autumn Nations Cup in the UK

Fans in the UK will be able to stream the Autumn Nations Cup action live on Amazon Prime Video.
New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on thousands of items across Amazon.

Once the trial period concludes, the service will cost £7.99 per month.

Autumn Nations Cup format

Teams have been split into two pools: Group A – Ireland, Wales, England, Georgia and Group B – Scotland, France, Italy, Fiji.

They will play each of the teams in their group across three weekends.

Teams who finish in the same positions as each other across the two groups will then face each other in a weekend of finals to determine overall placings.

For example, the two teams who finish first will play a final to determine first and second place overall. The two teams who finish second will play a final to determine third and fourth place overall, and so forth.

It’s a simple idea for a potentially one-off tournament designed to circumvent travel restrictions as Australia and New Zealand would normally visit Europe around this time of year.

Where is the Autumn Nations Cup held?

Eight venues will be used to host the Autumn Nations Cup games. Not all games will be played in a nation’s traditional home ground due to a variety of circumstances.

The host stadiums are:

  • Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
  • Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland
  • Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli, Wales
  • Stade de France, Paris, France
  • Stade de la Rabine, Vannes, France
  • Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy
  • Stadio del Conero, Ancona, Italy
  • Twickenham, London, England

