Autumn Nations Cup rugby fixtures on TV – channels, live stream, schedule, times
Autumn Nations Cup rugby is being shown live on Amazon Prime Video and we've got all the info including times, dates and a TV guide.
Rugby fans may have been playing a long waiting game for international action in 2020, but they’re being richly rewarded this autumn with the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup following hot on the heels of the Six Nations.
England ran out eventual victors in the 2020 Six Nations after a long-awaited showdown with Italy, while France defeated Ireland to seal the deal for Eddie Jones’ men.
The Autumn Nations Cup will see the six nations involved in the annual tournament go head-to-head once again with Georgia and Fiji also thrown into the mix.
Every game will be shown live on TV or online with Amazon Prime Video claiming the lion’s share of coverage.
We’ve rounded up all the information you need to know about watching the Autumn Nations Cup, including a full fixture list – complete with channels – and a run-down of how the new format will work.
Check out our comprehensive guide below which will be regularly updated with match previews as the tournament progresses.
The tournament starts on Friday 13th November with four weeks of action taking us up to Sunday 6th December.
The format will see three rounds of normal games before a finals weekend to determine the standings and crown a victor.
Autumn Nations Cup fixtures on TV
All UK time.
Round One
Friday 13th November
Group A: Ireland v Wales (7pm) Channel 4 / S4C
Saturday 14th November
Group B: Italy v Scotland (12:45pm) Amazon Prime Video
Group A: England v Georgia (3pm) Amazon Prime Video
Sunday 15th November
Group B: France v Fiji (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Round Two
Saturday 21st NovemberGroup B: Italy v Fiji (12:45pm) Amazon Prime Video
Group A: England v Ireland (3pm) Amazon Prime Video / Channel 4
Group A: Wales v Georgia (5:15pm) Amazon Prime Video / S4C
Sunday 22nd November
Group B: Scotland v France (3pm) Amazon Prime Video
Round Three
Saturday 28th November
Group B: Scotland v Fiji (1:45pm) Amazon Prime Video
Group A: Wales v England (4pm) Amazon Prime Video / S4C
Group B: France v Italy (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
Sunday 29th November
Group A: Ireland v Georgia (2pm) Channel 4
Finals Weekend
Saturday 5th December
Georgia v TBC (12pm) Amazon Prime Video
Ireland v TBC (2:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Wales v TBC (4:45pm) Amazon Prime Video / S4C
Sunday 6th December
England v TBC (2pm) Amazon Prime Video
How to watch and live stream Autumn Nations Cup in the UK
Once the trial period concludes, the service will cost £7.99 per month.
Autumn Nations Cup format
Teams have been split into two pools: Group A – Ireland, Wales, England, Georgia and Group B – Scotland, France, Italy, Fiji.
They will play each of the teams in their group across three weekends.
Teams who finish in the same positions as each other across the two groups will then face each other in a weekend of finals to determine overall placings.
For example, the two teams who finish first will play a final to determine first and second place overall. The two teams who finish second will play a final to determine third and fourth place overall, and so forth.
It’s a simple idea for a potentially one-off tournament designed to circumvent travel restrictions as Australia and New Zealand would normally visit Europe around this time of year.
Where is the Autumn Nations Cup held?
Eight venues will be used to host the Autumn Nations Cup games. Not all games will be played in a nation’s traditional home ground due to a variety of circumstances.
The host stadiums are:
- Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
- Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland
- Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli, Wales
- Stade de France, Paris, France
- Stade de la Rabine, Vannes, France
- Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy
- Stadio del Conero, Ancona, Italy
- Twickenham, London, England
If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.