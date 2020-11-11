Autumn Nations Cup rugby fixtures on TV – channels, live stream, schedule, times

Rugby fans may have been playing a long waiting game for international action in 2020, but they’re being richly rewarded this autumn with the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup following hot on the heels of the Six Nations.

England ran out eventual victors in the 2020 Six Nations after a long-awaited showdown with Italy, while France defeated Ireland to seal the deal for Eddie Jones’ men.

The Autumn Nations Cup will see the six nations involved in the annual tournament go head-to-head once again with Georgia and Fiji also thrown into the mix.

Every game will be shown live on TV or online with Amazon Prime Video claiming the lion’s share of coverage.

We’ve rounded up all the information you need to know about watching the Autumn Nations Cup, including a full fixture list – complete with channels – and a run-down of how the new format will work.

Check out our comprehensive guide below which will be regularly updated with match previews as the tournament progresses.

When is the Autumn Nations Cup?

The tournament starts on Friday 13th November with four weeks of action taking us up to Sunday 6th December.

The format will see three rounds of normal games before a finals weekend to determine the standings and crown a victor.

Autumn Nations Cup fixtures on TV

All UK time.

How to watch and live stream Autumn Nations Cup in the UK

Fans in the UK will be able to stream the Autumn Nations Cup action live on Amazon Prime Video

