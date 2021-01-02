What channel is Crystal Palace v Sheffield United on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Crystal Palace will hope to kick off the New Year with three points when they welcome Sheffield United to Selhurst Park on Saturday.

This is the first of the Premier League New Year fixtures for both sides following the festive period.

Palace come into this tie having hosted Leicester at the start of the week, while Sheffield United endured a relegation six-pointer with Burnley last time out.

It will be Roy Hodgson’s men who are favourites to claim a first victory of 2021 in this encounter and push further away from the drop zone.

Yet the Blades won both of their games with Palace 1-0 last season – results that will give the visitors hope of snaring at least a point here.

When is Crystal Palace v Sheffield United on TV?

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United will take place on Saturday 2nd January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Man City, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 2:30pm and Main Event from 3pm.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Sheffield United online

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United team news

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Tomkins, Van Aanholt, Townsend, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze, Zaha, Benteke

Sheffield United predicted XI: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Bryan, Baldock, Osborn, Ampadu, Fleck, Stevens, McGoldrick, Mousset

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

It was Sheffield United who came out on top in these two fixtures last season but the Blades have certainly been blunted over the past few months.

Palace are in a far better position this term compared to last and have found their scoring mojo. The Eagles will look to take control early on here and grab a goal before the break.

How United will handle the Palace pressure and look to hit on the break is where this game could be won and lost. It seems unlikely the Blades will be able to keep Wilfried Zaha and co. out all day – and because of that, the points are expected to remain in south London.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Sheffield United

