What channel is West Brom v Crystal Palace on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Crystal Palace will hope to end a two-game losing streak when they rock up at The Hawthorns to face West Brom on Sunday.

Palace have lost back-to-back Premier League fixtures to slide back down the table – although they still have a comfortable cushion between them and the relegation zone.

West Brom are in high sprits after last week’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United earned them a first victory of the campaign.

The Baggies will hope to catch Palace on a bad day here and exploit the frailties of an Eagles side that has failed to score in their last two outings.

Yet with Slaven Bilic’s men themselves only finding the net seven times this season, it could be a tight, low-scoring affair.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Crystal Palace on TV?

West Brom v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 6th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Crystal Palace will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Arsenal, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is West Brom v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League 11am and Main Event from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream West Brom v Crystal Palace online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

West Brom v Crystal Palace team news

West Brom: Jake Livermore and Kieran Gibbs have both supplied negative Covid-19 tests but Bilic may not risk either man for this game, with match sharpness an issue.

Sam Field is rated as doubtful for Sunday due to injury, while Conor Townsend’s knee issue could keep him out of the side.

Crystal Palace: Luka Milivojevic is back after testing negative for Covid-19, while Wilfried Zaha will be tested for the disease on Saturday before seeing if he can feature at The Hawthorns.

Connor Wickham, Wayne Hennessey and Nathan Ferguson all remain sidelined.

Our prediction: West Brom v Crystal Palace

West Brom are in high spirits following their win over Sheffield United last time out, but a game against the Eagles could bring them down to earth.

Palace are keen to get going again after losses to Newcastle and Burnley. If Zaha plays, he could well make the difference here.

But the big inclusion for Hodgson may be Milivojevic, who hasn’t featured since being sent off in October’s defeat at Wolves. If the midfielder can control the game then Palace should sneak a win here.

Our prediction: West Brom 0-1 Crystal Palace

