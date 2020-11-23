Europa League fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, group stage schedule and more

Europa League fixtures are making a return to TV screens across the continent this week with plenty to play for in the second half of the group stage.

Players have been given a slight reprieve from European football in this topsy-turvy season in recent weeks, but now it’s time for all systems go with places in the knockout rounds up for grabs.

Five British teams remain in the competition with four in fine fettle and one struggling to stay afloat.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester and Rangers all top their groups while reigning Scottish champions Celtic are in a miserable patch of form and sit rock bottom of theirs.

There’s plenty of football left to be played though, with half the group stage remaining to be played in the coming three weeks.

Check out the comprehensive Europa League guide below, with regularly updated match previews and TV information to help you watch every moment.

How to watch Europa League on TV

Every Europa League match will be shown live on BT Sport across its full range of channels.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Live stream Europa League online

You can watch matches with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream games via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Europa League fixtures on TV

All 8pm kick-off times (UK) unless specified. UK teams only.

Matchday 4

Thursday 26th November

Molde v Arsenal (5:55pm)

Braga v Leicester (5:55pm)

Sparta Prague v Celtic (5:55pm)

Tottenham v Ludogorets

Rangers v Benfica

Matchday 5

Thursday 3rd December

Zorya Luhansk v Leicester (5:55pm)

LASK v Tottenham (5:55pm)

AC Milan v Celtic (5:55pm)

Arsenal v Rapid Wien

Rangers v Standard Liege

Matchday 6

Thursday 10th December

Dundalk v Arsenal (5:55pm)

Lech Poznan v Rangers (5:55pm)

Leicester v AEK Athens

Tottenham v Antwerp

Celtic v Lille

Europa League schedule and dates

Round of 32

Draw: 14th December

First legs: 18th February

Second legs: 25th February

Round of 16

Draw: 26th February

First legs: 11th March

Second legs: 18th March

Quarter-finals

Draw: 19th March

First legs: 8th April

Second legs: 15th April

Semi-finals

Draw: 19th March

First legs: 29th April

Second legs: 6th May

Europa League results

Matchday 1

Thursday 22nd October

Rapid Vienna 1-2 Arsenal

Standard Liege 0-2 Rangers

Leicester 3-0 Zorya Luhansk

Tottenham 3-0 LASK

Celtic 1-3 AC Milan

Matchday 2

Thursday 29th October

Antwerp 1-0 Tottenham

Standard Liege 0-2 Rangers

Arsenal 0-3 Dundalk

AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester

Celtic 2-2 Lille

Matchday 3

Thursday 5th November

Ludogorets 1-3 Tottenham

Benfica 3-3 Rangers

Arsenal 4-1 Molde

Leicester 4-0 Braga

Celtic 1-4 Sparta Prague

When is the Europa League final?

The final will take place on Wednesday 26th May with an assumed kick-off time of 8pm.

It will be held at the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk, Poland – home to Lechia Gdansk.

