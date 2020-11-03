Champions League fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, group stage schedule and more
Champions League football is back for 2020/21 with the group stage set to bring the drama live on TV this season.
The 2020/21 Champions League is in full swing now, with the third batch of fixtures set to take place this week.
Once again we’ll see some of the best football players in the world in action as they hope to help their teams through the group stage and into the knockout rounds.
All four Premier League teams will be in action once again, with European heavyweights such as Juventus, Barcelona, and current holders Bayern Munich also taking to the pitch.
Liverpool will be hoping to keep up their winning start to the group with a trip away to Italian side Atalanta, while Manchester United will be hoping to build on their impressive 5-0 win against RB Leipzig when they take on Istanbul Basaksehir.
The hectic fixture list has been confirmed and we’re on hand to bring you everything you need to know about watching the Champions League live on TV from the comfort of your own home.
Check out the comprehensive Champions League guide below, with regularly updated match previews and TV information to help you watch every moment.
How to watch Champions League on TV
Every Champions League match will be shown live on BT Sport across their full range of channels.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.
Live stream Champions League online
You can watch matches with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream games via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Champions League fixtures on TV
All 8pm kick-off times (UK) unless specified
Matchday 3
Tuesday 3rd November
Lokomotiv Moscow v Atletico Madrid (5:55pm)
Shakhtar Donetsk v Monchengladbach (5:55pm)
Salzburg v Bayern Munich
Real Madrid v Inter
Porto v Marseille
Midtjylland v Ajax
Wednesday 4th November
Sevilla v Krasnodar
Zenit v Lazio (5:55pm)
Club Brugge v Dortmund
Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv
Ferencváros v Juventus
İstanbul Başakşehir v Man Utd (5:55pm)
RB Leipzig v PSG
Matchday 4
Tuesday 24th November
Krasnodar v Sevilla (5:55pm)
Rennes v Chelsea (5:55pm)
Lazio v Zenit
Dortmund v Club Brugge
Dynamo Kyiv v Barcelona
Juventus v Ferencváros
Man Utd v İstanbul Başakşehir
PSG v RB Leipzig
Wednesday 25th November
Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow
Bayern Munich v Salzburg
Monchengladbach v Shakhtar Donetsk (5:55pm)
Inter v Real Madrid
Olympiakos v Manchester City (5:55pm)
Marseille v Porto
Liverpool v Atalanta
Ajax v Midtjylland
Matchday 5
Tuesday 1st December
Lokomotiv Moscow v Salzburg (5:55pm)
Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich
Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid (5:55pm)
Monchengladbach v Inter
Marseille v Olympiakos
Porto v Manchester City
Liverpool v Ajax
Atalanta v Midtjylland
Wednesday 2nd December
Krasnodar v Rennes (5:55pm)
Sevilla v Chelsea
Dortmund v Lazio
Club Brugge v Zenit
Juventus v Dynamo Kyiv
Ferencváros v Barcelona
İstanbul Başakşehir v RB Leipzig (5:55pm)
Man Utd v PSG
Matchday 6
Tuesday 8th December
Chelsea v Krasnodar
Rennes v Sevilla
Zenit v Dortmund (5:55pm)
Lazio v Club Brugge (5:55pm)
Barcelona v Juventus
Dynamo Kyiv v Ferencváros
PSG v İstanbul Başakşehir
RB Leipzig v Man Utd
Wednesday 9th December
Bayern Munich v Lokomotiv Moscow
Salzburg v Atlético Madrid
Real Madrid v Monchengladbach
Inter v Shakhtar Donetsk
Manchester City v Marseille
Olympiakos v Porto
Ajax v Atalanta (5:55pm)
Midtjylland v Liverpool (5:55pm)
Champions League schedule and dates
Round of 16
Draw: 14th December
First legs: 16th/17th February – 23rd/24th February
Second legs: 9th/10th March – 16th/17th March
Quarter-finals
Draw: 19th March
First legs: 6th/7th April
Second legs: 13th/14th April
Semi-finals
Draw: 19th March
First legs: 27th/28th April
Second legs: 4th/5th May
When is the Champions League final?
The final will take place on Saturday 29th May with an assumed kick-off time of 8pm.
It will be held at the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadi in Istanbul, Turkey – home to Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk.
Last season’s final should have been played in Istanbul but it was moved back due to the initial spread of coronavirus.
Champions League results
Matchday 1
Tuesday 20th October
Zenit 1-2 Club Brugge
Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Juventus
Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla
Rennes 1-1 Krasnodar
Lazio 3-1 Dortmund
Barcelona 5-1 Ferencváros
PSG 1-2 Man Utd
RB Leipzig 2-0 İstanbul Başakşehir
Wednesday 21st October
Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk
Salzburg 2-2 Lokomotiv Moscow
Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
Man City 3-1 Porto
Bayern Munich 4-0 Atletico Madrid
Inter 2-2 Monchengladbach
Midtjylland 0-4 Atalanta
Olympiakos 1-0 Marseille
Matchday 2
Tuesday 27th October
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Bayern Munich
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter
Monchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid
Marseille 0-3 Man City
Liverpool 2-0 Midtjylland
Atalanta 2-2 Ajax
Atletico Madrid 3-2 Salzburg
Porto 2-0 Olympiakos
Wednesday 28th October
Krasnodar 0-4 Chelsea
İstanbul Başakşehir 0-2 PSG
Man Utd 5-0 RB Leipzig
Juventus 0-2 Barcelona
Dortmund 2-0 Zenit
Club Brugge 1-1 Lazio
Sevilla 1-0 Rennes
Ferencváros 2-2 Dynamo Kyiv
