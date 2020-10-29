Europa League fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, group stage schedule and more
Europa League fixtures will be shown live on TV throughout 2020/21 and we've got all the schedule information you need.
The Europa League returns to your TV screen with another fresh batch of fixtures to soak up live on BT Sport
A total of five British teams remain alive and kicking in the tournament with the group picking up four wins between them in the opening round of games last week.
Only Celtic lost out on Matchday 1 as they were humbled by Serie A giants AC Milan.
Glaswegian rivals Rangers recorded a solid opening victory, as did the Premier League representatives.
North London duo Arsenal and Tottenham are involved, so too are Leicester City, who narrowly missed out on a Champions League place last season.
The tournament will proceed with a largely unchanged format in 2020/21, and some fans will even be permitted into stands depending on different nations’ latest COVID-19 guidelines.
BT Sport is showing every game live on TV, so we’ve narrowed down the fixtures to the UK teams for your convenience.
Check out the comprehensive Europa League guide below, with regularly updated match previews and TV information to help you watch every moment.
How to watch Europa League on TV
Every Europa League match will be shown live on BT Sport across its full range of channels.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.
Live stream Europa League online
You can watch matches with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream games via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Europa League fixtures on TV
All 8pm kick-off times (UK) unless specified. UK teams only.
Matchday 2
Thursday 29th October
AEK Athens v Leicester (5:55pm)
Antwerp v Tottenham (5:55pm)
Lille v Celtic (5:55pm)
Matchday 3
Thursday 5th November
Ludogorets v Tottenham (5:55pm)
Benfica v Rangers (5:55pm)
Arsenal v Molde
Leicester v Braga
Celtic v Sparta Prague
Matchday 4
Thursday 26th November
Molde v Arsenal (5:55pm)
Braga v Leicester (5:55pm)
Sparta Prague v Celtic (5:55pm)
Tottenham v Ludogorets
Rangers v Benfica
Matchday 5
Thursday 3rd December
Zorya Luhansk v Leicester (5:55pm)
LASK v Tottenham (5:55pm)
AC Milan v Celtic (5:55pm)
Arsenal v Rapid Wien
Rangers v Standard Liege
Matchday 6
Thursday 10th December
Dundalk v Arsenal (5:55pm)
Lech Poznan v Rangers (5:55pm)
Leicester v AEK Athens
Tottenham v Antwerp
Celtic v Lille
Europa League schedule and dates
Round of 32
Draw: 14th December
First legs: 18th February
Second legs: 25th February
Round of 16
Draw: 26th February
First legs: 11th March
Second legs: 18th March
Quarter-finals
Draw: 19th March
First legs: 8th April
Second legs: 15th April
Semi-finals
Draw: 19th March
First legs: 29th April
Second legs: 6th May
Europa League results
Matchday 1
Thursday 22nd October
Rapid Vienna 1-2 Arsenal
Standard Liege 0-2 Rangers
Leicester 3-0 Zorya Luhansk
Tottenham 3-0 LASK
Celtic 1-3 AC Milan
When is the Europa League final?
The final will take place on Wednesday 26th May with an assumed kick-off time of 8pm.
It will be held at the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk, Poland – home to Lechia Gdansk.
