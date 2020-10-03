What channel is Newcastle v Burnley on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle and Burnley clash on Tyneside on Saturday evening in a Premier League encounter that have both managers desperate to avoid defeat.

Steve Bruce’s Newcastle are on a two-game winless streak in the top flight – but it could have been worse had Callum Wilson not grabbed a 97th-minute equaliser at Tottenham last weekend.

Burnley, meanwhile, have lost their opening two Premier League fixtures and have looked fragile at the back so far.

These sides played out a dull 0-0 draw when they last met at St James’ Park back in February.

And while an almighty scrap for points is expected on Saturday evening, these teams may struggle to create too many goalmouth chances.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Burnley on TV?

Newcastle v Burnley will take place on Saturday 3rd October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Burnley will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Leeds v Man City, which kicks off prior to this game at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v Burnley online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Newcastle v Burnley team news

Newcastle: Manager Bruce has a huge injury list but he could have Allan Saint-Maximin and Ciaran Clark back for selection come Saturday.

Don’t be surprised to see Wilson play the lone striker role again, with Andy Carroll on the bench. Ryan Fraser may not get a full 90 minutes here following an injury suffered before the Spurs game.

Burnley: Sean Dyche is another manager with plenty of absentees, but Robbie Brady could return after missing the 1-0 loss to Southampton last weekend.

James Tarkowski may also feature here, but the likes of Ben Mee, Jay Rodriguez and Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Jack Cork will only return after the international break.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Burnley

Burnley have laboured for goals so far this season and that form could continue against an inconsistent Newcastle on Saturday.

Chris Wood should start up top, with Matej Vydra potentially keeping his place alongside the big man. But the impetus will be on the midfield to supply the forwards – otherwise it could be a long night for the visitors.

Newcastle will put much of their attacking faith in Wilson and Joelinton on the left. This game could be sparse of chances and may peter out goalless.

Our prediction: Newcastle 0-0 Burnley

