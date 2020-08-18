Europa League 2019/20 on TV: How to watch every fixture by date and kick-off time

The Europa League has boiled down to two teams, more than a year since it started, and fans can expect an entertaining final spectacle.

Advertisement

Sevilla and Inter Milan will battle it out for a the major European trophy and a precious Champions League as well as the largest slice of the Europa League prize money pie.

Man Utd – champions from three years ago – were dumped out of the competition by Sevilla in the semi-finals despite being favourites to win the whole tournament.

Sevilla goalkeeper Bono was in inspired form, while Luuk de Jong struck the killer blow late on.

Inter reached the Europa League final after stomping out Shakhtar Donetsk in a 5-0 rout on Monday night.

Both teams will feel they have a huge opportunity to add silverware to their relatively barren trophy cabinets in recent years, but who will hold their nerve?

Every game will be live to soak up on BT Sport – in addition to all upcoming Champions League fixtures – and we’ve got all the details you need to know.

RadioTimes.com will round up the Europa League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how to watch every game live on TV and online.

How to watch Europa League live on TV in the UK

Europa League games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15 per month. You can also pick up a ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports channels via NOW TV.

You can also buy a monthly pass to BT Sport for just £25 without signing up to a contract.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and regular TV highlights shows.

Europa League fixtures

All games in UK time

Final

Friday 21st August

Sevilla v Inter Milan (8pm) BT Sport 1

Europa League results

Wednesday 5th August

Copenhagen 3-0 Istanbul Basaksehir (agg 3-1)

Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 Wolfsburg (agg 5-1)

Inter 2-0 Getafe

Man Utd 2-1 LASK (agg 7-1)

Thursday 6th August

Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 Rangers (agg 4-1)

Sevilla 2-0 Roma

Basel 1-0 Frankfurt (agg 4-0)

Wolves 1-0 Olympiakos (agg 2-1)

Quarter-finals

Monday 10th August

Inter Milan 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Man Utd 1-0 Copenhagen

Tuesday 11th August

Shakhtar Donetsk 4-1 Basel

Wolves 0-1 Sevilla

Semi-finals

Sunday 16th August

Sevilla v Man Utd

Monday 17th August

Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donetsk

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.