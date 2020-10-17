What channel is Man City v Arsenal on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal head to Manchester City on Saturday seeking to maintain their strong start to the season in the Premier League.

Advertisement

The Gunners went into the international break having just beaten Sheffield United 2-1 at home, while City drew 1-1 with Leeds.

And despite having played just three Premier League fixtures so far, City are already playing catch-up in the title race.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will come up against his former boss Pep Guardiola once again, with the former having masterminded a 2-0 FA Cup semi-final win over his compatriot the last time these men met.

And with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seeking to end a three-game goal drought, the Gunners could well prove tricky opposition for City this Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Man City v Arsenal on TV?

Man City v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 17 October 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Everton v Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at 12:30pm on Saturday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Man City v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Man City v Arsenal team news

Man City: Sergio Aguero could be on the bench for City after recovering from a knee injury suffered at the start of the summer. Raheem Sterling missed the international break due to a hamstring issue but is likely to feature here.

Kevin De Bruyne withdrew from Belgium duty on Monday and is an injury concern, while Gabriel Jesus is expected to miss this clash. Oleksandr Zinchenko could be fit again, but Guardiola has some real selection issues to address here.

Arsenal: The Gunners will hope Aubameyang recovers from a sprained ankle to start here, but Kieran Tierney is still self-isolating after coming into close contact with Scotland team-mate Stuart Armstrong, who tested positive for Covid-19.

New signing Thomas Partey will likely make his debut, while Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi and Pablo Mari remain injured.

Our prediction: Man City v Arsenal

City played a thriller against Leeds last time out but wasted a host of first-half chances to put the game to bed early on.

Guardiola has plenty of issues to address in his forward line, and this could help Arsenal settle into the game at the Etihad.

Expect the Gunners to take the game to City here. Arteta knows how dangerous his forward men are, and this could lead to an open contest that produces goals at both ends.

Our prediction: Man City 2-2 Arsenal

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.