UEFA Nations League fixtures 2020 – TV details, how to watch England and more

The latest batch of UEFA Nations League fixtures conclude this week following an intriguing slate of clashes in recent days.

England edged out World No.1 ranked Belgium in a narrow 2-1 victory at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate named a puzzling starting XI including three natural right-backs with several stars omitted, but they overcame the Belgians thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount.

Republic of Ireland and Wales played out a drab 0-0 draw in their Nations League encounter as they sought to bounce back from a disappointing start to the break for each team.

Northern Ireland were defeated 1-0 by Austria, while Scotland followed up their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final win over Israel with a narrow triumph over Slovakia.

There are plenty of games to keep track of, and we’ll do what we can to help you find the dates, times and channels to soak up the international games.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the upcoming Nations League fixtures on TV and live stream.

How to watch Nations League on TV

For the full fixture list complete with channels for every home nations and Ireland game, scroll down the page.

You can watch Nations League clashes live on Sky Sports across their various channels.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

You can also choose to live stream matches with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Nations League fixtures 2020

All UK time. Home nations and Republic of Ireland matches only.

Matchday 4

Wednesday 14th October

Finland v Republic of Ireland (5pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

England v Denmark (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Norway v Northern Ireland (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Scotland v Czech Republic (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Bulgaria v Wales (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Matchday 5

Sunday 15th November

Slovakia v Scotland (2pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Wales v Republic of Ireland (5pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Belgium v England (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Austria v Northern Ireland (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Matchday 6

Wednesday 18th November

England v Iceland (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Northern Ireland v Romania (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Israel v Scotland (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Wales v Finland (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Nations League results

Home nations and Republic of Ireland matches only.

Matchday 1

Thursday 3rd September

Bulgaria 1-1 Republic of Ireland

Finland 0-1 Wales

Friday 4th September

Scotland 1-1 Israel

Romania 1-1 Northern Ireland

Saturday 5th September

Iceland 0-1 England

Matchday 2

Sunday 6th September

Wales 1-0 Bulgaria

Republic of Ireland 0-1 Finland

Monday 7th September

Northern Ireland 1-5 Norway

Czech Republic 1-2 Scotland

Tuesday 8th September

Denmark 0-0 England

Matchday 3

Sunday 11th October

Republic of Ireland 0-0 Wales

England 2-1 Belgium

Northern Ireland 0-1 Austria

Scotland 1-0 Slovakia

Nations League groups

League A – Group 1

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Italy

Netherlands

Poland

League A – Group 2

Belgium

Denmark

England

Iceland

League A – Group 3

Croatia

France

Portugal

Sweden

League A – Group 4

Germany

Spain

Switzerland

Ukraine

League B – Group 1

Austria

Northern Ireland

Norway

Romania

League B – Group 2

Hungary

Russia

Serbia

Turkey

League B – Group 4

Bulgaria

Finland

Ireland

Wales

League C – Group 1

Azerbaijan

Cyprus

Luxembourg

Montenegro

League C – Group 2

Armenia

Estonia

Georgia

North Macedonia

League C – Group 3

Greece

Kosovo

Moldova

Slovenia

League C – Group 4

Albania

Belarus

Kazakhstan

Lithuania

League D – Group 1

Andorra

Faroe Islands

Latvia

Malta

League D – Group 2

Gibraltar

Liechtenstein

San Marino

Who won the last Nations League?

The inaugural Nations League tournament took place in 2019 following the 2018 World Cup.

Portugal were the eventual winners after beating Netherlands in the final showdown.

England reached the semi-finals after winning their group in League A, but couldn’t find a way beyond Netherlands.

