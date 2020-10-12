UEFA Nations League fixtures 2020 – TV details, how to watch England and more
UEFA Nations League fixtures are back on track with the home nations all in action this weekend.
The latest batch of UEFA Nations League fixtures conclude this week following an intriguing slate of clashes in recent days.
England edged out World No.1 ranked Belgium in a narrow 2-1 victory at Wembley.
Gareth Southgate named a puzzling starting XI including three natural right-backs with several stars omitted, but they overcame the Belgians thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount.
Republic of Ireland and Wales played out a drab 0-0 draw in their Nations League encounter as they sought to bounce back from a disappointing start to the break for each team.
Northern Ireland were defeated 1-0 by Austria, while Scotland followed up their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final win over Israel with a narrow triumph over Slovakia.
There are plenty of games to keep track of, and we’ll do what we can to help you find the dates, times and channels to soak up the international games.
RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the upcoming Nations League fixtures on TV and live stream.
How to watch Nations League on TV
For the full fixture list complete with channels for every home nations and Ireland game, scroll down the page.
You can watch Nations League clashes live on Sky Sports across their various channels.
Nations League fixtures 2020
All UK time. Home nations and Republic of Ireland matches only.
Matchday 4
Wednesday 14th October
Finland v Republic of Ireland (5pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
England v Denmark (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Norway v Northern Ireland (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Scotland v Czech Republic (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Bulgaria v Wales (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Matchday 5
Sunday 15th November
Slovakia v Scotland (2pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Wales v Republic of Ireland (5pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Belgium v England (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Austria v Northern Ireland (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Matchday 6
Wednesday 18th November
England v Iceland (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Northern Ireland v Romania (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Israel v Scotland (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Wales v Finland (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Nations League results
Home nations and Republic of Ireland matches only.
Matchday 1
Thursday 3rd September
Bulgaria 1-1 Republic of Ireland
Finland 0-1 Wales
Friday 4th September
Scotland 1-1 Israel
Romania 1-1 Northern Ireland
Saturday 5th September
Iceland 0-1 England
Matchday 2
Sunday 6th September
Wales 1-0 Bulgaria
Republic of Ireland 0-1 Finland
Monday 7th September
Northern Ireland 1-5 Norway
Czech Republic 1-2 Scotland
Tuesday 8th September
Denmark 0-0 England
Matchday 3
Sunday 11th October
Republic of Ireland 0-0 Wales
England 2-1 Belgium
Northern Ireland 0-1 Austria
Scotland 1-0 Slovakia
Nations League groups
League A – Group 1
- Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Poland
League A – Group 2
- Belgium
- Denmark
- England
- Iceland
League A – Group 3
- Croatia
- France
- Portugal
- Sweden
League A – Group 4
- Germany
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
League B – Group 1
- Austria
- Northern Ireland
- Norway
- Romania
League B – Group 2
- Hungary
- Russia
- Serbia
- Turkey
League B – Group 4
- Bulgaria
- Finland
- Ireland
- Wales
League C – Group 1
- Azerbaijan
- Cyprus
- Luxembourg
- Montenegro
League C – Group 2
- Armenia
- Estonia
- Georgia
- North Macedonia
League C – Group 3
- Greece
- Kosovo
- Moldova
- Slovenia
League C – Group 4
- Albania
- Belarus
- Kazakhstan
- Lithuania
League D – Group 1
- Andorra
- Faroe Islands
- Latvia
- Malta
League D – Group 2
- Gibraltar
- Liechtenstein
- San Marino
Who won the last Nations League?
The inaugural Nations League tournament took place in 2019 following the 2018 World Cup.
Portugal were the eventual winners after beating Netherlands in the final showdown.
England reached the semi-finals after winning their group in League A, but couldn’t find a way beyond Netherlands.
