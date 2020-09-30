Fantasy Premier League tips | Gameweek 4 transfers, Jamie Vardy injury update, FPL price changes

Our hub of Fantasy Premier League tips is ready to guide you through Gameweek 4 and beyond with some must-have signings to make, a Jamie Vardy injury concern to assess and FPL price changes flying through early doors.

This page will be regularly updated to keep you in the loop with the biggest happenings in the Fantasy Premier League world.

As well as the latest injury updates, FPL price rises and falls, we’ll be offering big transfer tips and opinions on ‘the next big thing’ giving you the best chance to wow your mates each week.

Three rounds of Premier League fixtures have provided plenty of raw data to found big decisions, key transfers and wild experiments on, but who will you choose ahead of GW4?

Check out our full guide to Fantasy Premier League ahead of Gameweek 4.

Fantasy Premier League tips – Gameweek 4

Timothy Castagne (Leicester) – £5.7m

We’re waiting patiently to see returns on defensive investments this season as a huge number of goals has led to very few clean sheets.

In the meantime, while we wait for rock-solid defences to emerge, it’s a perfect time to invest in attacking defenders. Castagne’s three assists in two games have pushed him firmly into the spotlight.

Harvey Barnes (Leicester) – £7.0m

It may be time to jump on the Barnes wagon before it truly leaves the station. His ownership sits at just 5.3 per cent, meaning you can get the drop on 94 per cent of FPL teams this week.

Barnes has recorded one goal and one assist in three games, both coming against Burnley, but his overall performances look very, very threatening indeed and the points should start to flow.

Danny Ings (Southampton) – £8.4m

Far too many people are overlooking Ings in 2020/21. The crowds have flocked to Dominic Calvert-Lewin (and rightly so) as well as Raul Jimenez and Patrick Bamford, but Ings remains a lethal threat to consider.

Ings has struck three goals in as many games with 100 per cent shot accuracy. All five of his attempts at goal have been on target, and three of them went in.

With West Brom up next, expect Ings’ ownership – and price – to rise soon.

Jamie Vardy injury update

A whopping 242,455 teams have acquired Vardy this week following his hat-trick against Manchester City at the weekend. He was in lethal form despite two penalties contributing to his tally.

However, he is listed as an injury concern for Leicester’s next clash with West Ham.

Brendan Rodgers offered this update after the City game: “Vards I think will be fine, he’s just got this hip issue which has been ongoing.

“It normally settles down after a few days and then he works himself back into the game. He just has this impingement on his hip, so we think he’ll be fine.”

It’s not exactly wonderful long-term news for Vardy or FPL owners, but he may be fit and ready to go at the weekend.

Vardy has a full week to rest and recover, so he should be fit to go, but perhaps keep an eye on the situation right up until the deadline.

FPL price changes

Aston Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez has crept up to £4.6m after picking up a second clean sheet of the season in GW3, while Leicester defender Timothy Castagne has risen for a second week in a row to £5.7m after recording three assists in two games.

Wilfried Zaha and James Rodriguez are up to £7.2m and £7.7m respectively while Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Patrick Bamford are also up another notch each.

Raul Jimenez may have notched an own goal at the weekend, but bosses are backing him for a big one this time around with his price up to £8.6m.

At the other end of the scale, Kieran Tierney, James Tarkowski, Timo Werner and Anthony Martial have all dropped a notch, while Willian has returned back to £8.0m after an initial early rise.

Most transferred Fantasy Premier League players

Ahead of Gameweek 4. Updated: Wednesday 3oth September

IN

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) – 489,130 Timothy Castagne (Leicester) – 273,918 Patrick Bamford (Leeds) – 263,319 James Rodriguez (Everton) – 247,365 Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – 242,455

OUT

Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) – 751,128 Timo Werner (Chelsea) – 478,469 Anthony Martial (Man Utd) – 185,084 Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) – 143,085 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – 128,513

What does wild card do in FPL?

When the weight of the world is on your shoulders, when two of your defenders are sent off, when your star striker wrecks his ACL and when all of your mates overtake you in the FPL league, there’s a route back for you…

Clicking the wild card bonus means you can reset your team, making as many changes as you like throughout the week leading up to a deadline.

Limitless transfers mean you can continue to tinker and toy with your squad all the way up to the deadline.

Every boss receives a wild card for the first half of the season, plus another wild card for the second half of the season. Use carefully.

What is free hit in FPL?

You can treat your free hit chip like a temporary wild card. It allows you to make unlimited changes for one week only, before your team reverts back to its original state.

This is best deployed during gameweeks with very few teams playing, typically towards the end of the season.

Cup competitions and European engagements could see the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City miss out on a gameweek, but you won’t want to rid your team of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne and the likes.

A free hit means you can make the most of a depleted gameweek.

When to use triple captain in FPL

I’ve seen people activate their triple captain on Day 1 of a new Premier League season. Those people are fools.

As the name suggests, the triple captain chip means your captain for the week will receive triple points as opposed to double points.

Hold tight, hold firm, wait for the double gameweeks to come along, then deploy.

Let’s use Harry Kane, for example. If Kane is involved in a double gameweek later in the campaign against West Brom (H) and Fulham (A), you’re going to wish you kept that triple captain chip.

The TC lasts for the whole gameweek, meaning both of Kane’s appearances will be trebled. If he plays 90 minutes in both games, scores one goal in each and receives two bonus points in each, your triple-captained Kane will yield a solid 48 points alone.

Timing your triple captain can be the difference between glory and failure.

What is bench boost in FPL?

Remember that time you left X on the bench and he scored a hat-trick? Remember the strikers you trusted during that gameweek let you down miserably with less points combined than your benched star.

Bench boost can take the sting out of that feeling for one gameweek only. Activating the chip means that points recorded by all four players on your bench will be added to your total for the gameweek.

Top tip: Hold it. Keep it. Be patient with it. You may boast a strong bench, but it’s not time yet. Wait for a double gameweek to be announced later in the season. Once it has been confirmed, try to pack your squad full of players from those teams, then hit bench boost.

This way, not only will your bench players’ points be recorded, but they could be recorded twice in a week.

A standard gameweek involves 11 player appearances. If you head into a double gameweek with bench boost activated and six players from clubs featuring twice that week, your team will effectively score points from 21 player appearances.

How to change formation in FPL

Once you pick your squad of 15, navigate to the ‘Pick Team’ tab.

When you’re there, simply switch players in and out from your bench and the formation will update accordingly.

You must have a minimum of one goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and one striker in your XI. After that, the choice is yours.

Aim for clean sheets with a 5-3-2 or 5-4-1. Stock up on midfield stars in a 4-5-1 or 3-5-2. Go all-out with natural strikers in a 3-4-3 or 4-3-3. The choice is yours. You can rearrange your squad as much as you like before the gameweek deadline so have fun experimenting!

