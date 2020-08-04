Transfer window 2020 dates – deadline day and when the window closes

‘Coronavirus means clubs will spend less’ – they said. If the opening few weeks of the transfer window are anything to go by, those who doubted Premier League transfer fees would maintain their obscene levels appear to be sorely wrong.

A number of massive transfer rumours and deals have been floated with Jadon Sancho to Manchester United and Nathan Ake to Manchester City likely to send the totaliser far beyond £100 million just between them.

Fans are excited to see who their team can sign during the significantly shortened off-season break ahead of the Premier League 2020/21 campaign, and we’ve got all the transfer window dates you need to know for the coming weeks.

The traditional dates have been binned due to the topsy-turvy football landscape right now, with two deadline days to be set for Premier League clubs in the coming weeks and months.

Checkout everything you need to know about the opening and closing of the 2020 summer transfer window.

When did the transfer window open?

The transfer window for Premier League teams officially opened on Monday 27th July, the day after the 2019/20 season ended, to give teams as much time as possible to conclude deals.

Most leagues opened their own windows upon the conclusion of their domestic seasons.

Traditionally, the window opens on 1st July, but the date was pushed back as the season continued under lockdown conditions.

When does the transfer window close?

Clubs in England have until 11pm on Monday 5th October 2020 to complete their dealings.

However, Premier League and EFL clubs will have an extended exclusive window from 5th October until 11pm on the 16th October.

During this period, only transfer deals between one Premier League and one EFL club can take place. Premier League teams cannot do deals with each other or foreign clubs in this time.

Usually, the last day of August or first day of September – depending on days of the week – is reserved for deadline day, but teams simply wouldn’t have enough time to complete deals in that time.

When does the transfer window close in Scotland?

The Scottish Premiership has already restarted, and their transfer window opened early – on 14th July – but the deadline is in-sync with English teams.

Their window will close entirely at 11pm on 5th October.

When does the Premier League restart?

By the time the October deadline day – and second deadline – has passed, several weeks of the new Premier League season will have passed.

The Premier League 2020/2021 season will start afresh on the weekend of Saturday 12th September.

However, it is likely that there will be a game played on Friday 11th September.

Check out the full list of confirmed Premier League 2020/21 kits ahead of the new season.

