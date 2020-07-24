When does the 2020/21 Premier League season start? Dates confirmed

The 2020/21 Premier League season is not far away in this jumbled-up new world, with fans and teams ready to go through the ringer all over again in a matter of weeks.

The current season is about to take its final curtain call with one round of Premier League fixtures left to play this Sunday.

Plenty must be decided on the final day, including Champions League and Europa League places as well as which relegated sides will be replaced by Leeds and West Brom.

Details are already emerging about the 2020/21 Premier League season and we’ve got all the details below.

When does the 2020/21 Premier League season start?

A Premier League meeting this morning has resulted in the confirmation of an official start date.

The Premier League 2020/21 season will start on Saturday 12th September, just seven weeks after the conclusion of the current campaign.

The opening game may be played on Friday 11th September, depending on the TV schedule, with an individual Friday game tasked with kick-starting last season.

When will the 2020/21 Premier League season end?

This is where things become complicated. Well, even more so than trying to start a domestic football season in September.

The official end date has been confirmed to be Sunday 23rd May.

An already-cramped schedule, complained about by managers and players alike during regular seasons, is about to get a whole lot more intense.

Organisers must shoe-horn the season into a roughly ‘normal’ schedule by the end of the season with an end date in May.

This is to accommodate the re-scheduled Euro 2020 which has been shifted to start on 11th June 2021.

The Premier League season usually ends in early-to-mid May but will run an extra week to ensure all games are played. Matches must draw to a close before international stars are called away by their nations to engage in continental competition.

Anybody expecting football to return to normal in 2020/21 may be disappointed given the incredible logistics required to fit every competition into the time constraints.

Let’s not even get started on the 2022 Qatar World Cup being hosted in November/December in less than 18 months time.

