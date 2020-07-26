Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air
Premier League fixtures have been confirmed for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.
Are you ready? Are you sitting comfortably? The final round of Premier League fixtures are fast-approaching with dramatic situations ready to be resolved from all angles in the table.
Liverpool have, of course, wrapped up the title, but there are still plenty of showdowns for Champions League and Europa League places, as well as a relegation battle that twist in three directions.
Project Restart has been a major success story over the past six weeks, and now teams are determined to finish with a flourish. Can they?
First off, the Champions League battle. Just one point separates Man Utd and Chelsea from Leicester – who have dropped to fifth this week.
United travel to face Leicester at the King Power Stadium in what could be the biggest game of the weekend. The winner will claim a top-four place, a draw would see United qualify but that result would see Leicester needing Wolves to beat Chelsea.
Further down, Wolves and Tottenham are both guaranteed a place in either sixth or seventh. At the moment, both spots could ensure Europa League football next season, unless Arsenal win the FA Cup. In that scenario, only sixth would qualify for Europe.
The Gunners can only finish as high as eighth this term, but can’t drop into the bottom half.
At the foot of the table, Norwich are relegated, West Ham and Brighton are rock-solid safe, leaving Aston Villa, Watford and Bournemouth in the lurch.
To survive, Villa simply need a better scoreline against West Ham than Watford can muster against Arsenal. In turn, Watford must better Villa’s scorline.
Bournemouth remain the wildcard team. They must beat Everton, they simply must, but if they do, all bets are off and they must hope the other two sides lose.
On top of all that, the Premier League top scorers battle rages on with Jamie Vardy, Danny Ings and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the main contenders for the prestigious gong.
It’s promising to be quite the footballing feast on Sunday with 10 games spread across 10 channels via two broadcasters, and we’ve got all the info you need to keep track of it all.
There are more free-to-air Premier League games on this week, so take a look at the list below to work out your schedule for the weekend.
Check out the full list of Premier League fixtures, times and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.
When does the Premier League season end?
The Premier League officially returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, exactly 100 days after the last game took place in March.
The three-month break was longer than a regular off-season for the Premier League, meaning players had to maintain their fitness throughout and those who haven’t could be found out.
The 2019/20 season set to end on Sunday 26th July 2020.
Which TV channels will remaining Premier League games be on?
“I swear, you’ll never see anything like this ever again!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed home the title-winner for Manchester City in 2012.
Or was he talking about the fact we’ve had 92 live games of Premier League football taking place on almost every day of the week for the last two months?
You will have heard the term unprecedented on an unprecedented scale during ‘these unprecedented times’, but you could easily apply it to the situation the Premier League now finds itself in.
We’ve got one full matchweek left of top flight football goodness to absorb and every single game will be beamed live to the nation – every single one of them.
Sky Sports and BT Sport claimed the lion’s share, while for the first time ever, BBC won rights to show live Premier League football across their platforms. Amazon Prime Video were also awarded several games, and their offerings were also made free-to-air.
Sky Sports are regular stewards of Premier League TV rights and boasted the lion’s share of the coverage with 64 games though 25 of those were made available to watch on free channel Pick TV.
All matches on Sky Sports are also be available via streaming service NOW TV which requires no contracts or long-term deals, just short-term passes to soak up the games you want to.
BT Sport close out the broadcasters with 20 live games and while none have been made free-to-air, there are plenty of deals and monthly passes to get the service without having to shell out on a contract.
How many of the Premier League games are free to air?
In total 33 of the 92 lockdown matches have been made free-to-air. Sky has shown the bulk of the games – 64 matches. Out of these games 25 were free to air, that’s live online or Freeview on Sky Pick. BT Sport had the rights to 20 of the games, BBC Sport aired four, and another four have been on Amazon Prime.
What time will the games kick-off?
Kick-off times have varied throughout the lockdown weeks with a host of slots opened up to ensure as many games could be watched by as many people as possible.
However, this Sunday, every game will kick off at 4pm to ensure maximum fairness and a level playing field to all involved.
Pre-match build-up show times will vary from match to match.
Where can I listen to Premier League commentary?
The BBC will provide live radio commentary for all the matches.
Who is playing next?
We’ve got the full round-up of fixtures below for you to work out your watching plan. Will you want to watch Leicester v Man Utd in the battle for a top-four spot? Or would you prefer to flick back and forth between the three relegation-battling teams?
Once the final fixtures are played, fans still have the promise of the FA Cup final. Plus the Champions League. Plus the Europa League. What a summer!
Oh, then the 2020/21 Premier League season will go ahead in September. Football is going nowhere.
Premier League 2019/20 fixtures
The Premier League have confirmed the final round of TV details. We’ve marked up the matches that are free-to-air.
Sunday 26th July
All 4pm kick-0ffs
Arsenal v Watford – Sky Sports Football
Burnley v Brighton – Sky Sports Arena
Chelsea v Wolves – Sky Sports Premier League
Crystal Palace v Tottenham – Sky Sports Action
Everton v Bournemouth – Sky Sports Golf
Leicester v Man Utd – Sky Sports Main Event
Man City v Norwich – Sky One FREE TO AIR
Newcastle v Liverpool – BT Sport 2
Southampton v Sheffield United – Sky Sports Mix FREE TO AIR
West Ham v Aston Villa – BT Sport 1
Premier League TV schedule by channel – confirmed
All UK kick-off times. Pre-match build-up shows may precede games.
Premier League on BBC
N/A
Premier League on Amazon Prime Video
N/A
Premier League on Sky Sports
Sunday 26th July
All 4pm
Premier League on BT Sport
Sunday 26th July
All 4pm
Premier League 2019/20 results so far
Wednesday 17th June
Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Man City 3-0 Arsenal
Friday 19th June
Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United
Saturday 20th June
Watford 1-1 Leicester
Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday 21st June
Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday 22nd June
Man City 5-0 Burnley
Tuesday 23rd June
Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday 24th June
Man Utd 3-0 Sheffield United
Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace
Thursday 25th June
Burnley 1-0 Watford
Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Chelsea 2-1 Man City
Saturday 27th June
Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday 28th June
Watford 1-3 Southampton
Monday 29th June
Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Tuesday 30th June
Brighton 0-3 Manchester United
Wednesday 1st July
Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle
Arsenal 4-0 Norwich
Everton 2-1 Leicester
West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thursday 2nd July
Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham
Man City 4-0 Liverpool
Saturday 4th July
Norwich 0-1 Brighton
Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace
Man Utd 5-2 Bournemouth
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Sunday 5th July
Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Newcastle 2-2 West Ham
Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa
Southampton 1-0 Man City
Monday 6th July
Tottenham 1-0 Everton
Tuesday 7th July
Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea
Watford 2-1 Norwich
Arsenal 1-1 Leicester
Wednesday 8th July
Man City 5-0 Newcastle
Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves
West Ham 0-1 Burnley
Brighton 1-3 Liverpool
Thursday 9th July
Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham
Everton 1-1 Southampton
Aston Villa 0-3 Man Utd
Saturday 11th July
Norwich 0-4 West Ham
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea
Brighton 0-5 Man City
Sunday 12th July
Wolves 3-0 Everton
Aston Villa 2-0 Crystal Palace
Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester
Monday 13th July
Man Utd 2-2 Southampton
Tuesday 14th July
Chelsea 1-0 Norwich
Wednesday 15th July
Burnley 1-1 Wolves
Man City 2-1 Bournemouth
Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham
Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool
Thursday 16th July
Everton 1-1 Aston Villa
Leicester 2-0 Sheffield United
Crystal Palace 0-2 Man Utd
Southampton 1-1 Brighton
Friday 17th July
West Ham 3-1 Watford
Saturday 18th July
Norwich 0-2 Burnley
Sunday 19th July
Bournemouth 0-2 Southampton
Tottenham 3-0 Leicester
Monday 20th July
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle
Sheffield United 0-1 Everton
Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace
Tuesday 21st July
Watford 0-4 Man City
Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal
Wednesday 22nd July
Man Utd 1-1 West Ham
Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea
