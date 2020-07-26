Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

Are you ready? Are you sitting comfortably? The final round of Premier League fixtures are fast-approaching with dramatic situations ready to be resolved from all angles in the table.

Liverpool have, of course, wrapped up the title, but there are still plenty of showdowns for Champions League and Europa League places, as well as a relegation battle that twist in three directions.

Project Restart has been a major success story over the past six weeks, and now teams are determined to finish with a flourish. Can they?

First off, the Champions League battle. Just one point separates Man Utd and Chelsea from Leicester – who have dropped to fifth this week.

United travel to face Leicester at the King Power Stadium in what could be the biggest game of the weekend. The winner will claim a top-four place, a draw would see United qualify but that result would see Leicester needing Wolves to beat Chelsea.

Further down, Wolves and Tottenham are both guaranteed a place in either sixth or seventh. At the moment, both spots could ensure Europa League football next season, unless Arsenal win the FA Cup. In that scenario, only sixth would qualify for Europe.

The Gunners can only finish as high as eighth this term, but can’t drop into the bottom half.

At the foot of the table, Norwich are relegated, West Ham and Brighton are rock-solid safe, leaving Aston Villa, Watford and Bournemouth in the lurch.

To survive, Villa simply need a better scoreline against West Ham than Watford can muster against Arsenal. In turn, Watford must better Villa’s scorline.

Bournemouth remain the wildcard team. They must beat Everton, they simply must, but if they do, all bets are off and they must hope the other two sides lose.

On top of all that, the Premier League top scorers battle rages on with Jamie Vardy, Danny Ings and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the main contenders for the prestigious gong.

It’s promising to be quite the footballing feast on Sunday with 10 games spread across 10 channels via two broadcasters, and we’ve got all the info you need to keep track of it all.

There are more free-to-air Premier League games on this week, so take a look at the list below to work out your schedule for the weekend.

Check out the full list of Premier League fixtures, times and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.

When does the Premier League season end?

The Premier League officially returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, exactly 100 days after the last game took place in March.

The three-month break was longer than a regular off-season for the Premier League, meaning players had to maintain their fitness throughout and those who haven’t could be found out.

The 2019/20 season set to end on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Which TV channels will remaining Premier League games be on?

“I swear, you’ll never see anything like this ever again!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed home the title-winner for Manchester City in 2012.

Or was he talking about the fact we’ve had 92 live games of Premier League football taking place on almost every day of the week for the last two months?

You will have heard the term unprecedented on an unprecedented scale during ‘these unprecedented times’, but you could easily apply it to the situation the Premier League now finds itself in.

We’ve got one full matchweek left of top flight football goodness to absorb and every single game will be beamed live to the nation – every single one of them.

Sky Sports and BT Sport claimed the lion’s share, while for the first time ever, BBC won rights to show live Premier League football across their platforms. Amazon Prime Video were also awarded several games, and their offerings were also made free-to-air.

Sky Sports are regular stewards of Premier League TV rights and boasted the lion’s share of the coverage with 64 games though 25 of those were made available to watch on free channel Pick TV.

All matches on Sky Sports are also be available via streaming service NOW TV which requires no contracts or long-term deals, just short-term passes to soak up the games you want to.

BT Sport close out the broadcasters with 20 live games and while none have been made free-to-air, there are plenty of deals and monthly passes to get the service without having to shell out on a contract.

How many of the Premier League games are free to air?

In total 33 of the 92 lockdown matches have been made free-to-air. Sky has shown the bulk of the games – 64 matches. Out of these games 25 were free to air, that’s live online or Freeview on Sky Pick. BT Sport had the rights to 20 of the games, BBC Sport aired four, and another four have been on Amazon Prime.

What time will the games kick-off?

Kick-off times have varied throughout the lockdown weeks with a host of slots opened up to ensure as many games could be watched by as many people as possible.

However, this Sunday, every game will kick off at 4pm to ensure maximum fairness and a level playing field to all involved.

Pre-match build-up show times will vary from match to match.

Where can I listen to Premier League commentary?

The BBC will provide live radio commentary for all the matches.

Who is playing next?

We’ve got the full round-up of fixtures below for you to work out your watching plan. Will you want to watch Leicester v Man Utd in the battle for a top-four spot? Or would you prefer to flick back and forth between the three relegation-battling teams?

Once the final fixtures are played, fans still have the promise of the FA Cup final. Plus the Champions League. Plus the Europa League. What a summer!

Oh, then the 2020/21 Premier League season will go ahead in September. Football is going nowhere.

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures

The Premier League have confirmed the final round of TV details. We’ve marked up the matches that are free-to-air.

Sunday 26th July

All 4pm kick-0ffs

Arsenal v Watford – Sky Sports Football

Burnley v Brighton – Sky Sports Arena

Chelsea v Wolves – Sky Sports Premier League

Crystal Palace v Tottenham – Sky Sports Action

Everton v Bournemouth – Sky Sports Golf

Leicester v Man Utd – Sky Sports Main Event

Man City v Norwich – Sky One FREE TO AIR

Newcastle v Liverpool – BT Sport 2

Southampton v Sheffield United – Sky Sports Mix FREE TO AIR

West Ham v Aston Villa – BT Sport 1

Premier League TV schedule by channel – confirmed

All UK kick-off times. Pre-match build-up shows may precede games.

Premier League on BBC

N/A

Premier League on Amazon Prime Video

N/A

Premier League on Sky Sports

Sunday 26th July

All 4pm

Arsenal v Watford – Sky Sports Football

Burnley v Brighton – Sky Sports Arena

Chelsea v Wolves – Sky Sports Premier League

Crystal Palace v Tottenham – Sky Sports Action

Everton v Bournemouth – Sky Sports Golf

Leicester v Man Utd – Sky Sports Main Event

Man City v Norwich – Sky One FREE TO AIR

Southampton v Sheffield United – Sky Sports Mix FREE TO AIR

Premier League on BT Sport

Sunday 26th July

All 4pm

Newcastle v Liverpool – BT Sport 2

West Ham v Aston Villa – BT Sport 1

Premier League 2019/20 results so far

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United

Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Friday 19th June

Norwich 0-3 Southampton

Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United

Saturday 20th June

Watford 1-1 Leicester

Brighton 2-1 Arsenal

West Ham 0-2 Wolves

Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United

Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Monday 22nd June

Man City 5-0 Burnley

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester 0-0 Brighton

Tottenham 2-0 West Ham

Wednesday 24th June

Man Utd 3-0 Sheffield United

Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa

Norwich 0-1 Everton

Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth

Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace

Thursday 25th June

Burnley 1-0 Watford

Southampton 0-2 Arsenal

Chelsea 2-1 Man City

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves

Sunday 28th June

Watford 1-3 Southampton

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton 0-3 Manchester United

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle

Arsenal 4-0 Norwich

Everton 2-1 Leicester

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham

Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Saturday 4th July

Norwich 0-1 Brighton

Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace

Man Utd 5-2 Bournemouth

Wolves 0-2 Arsenal

Chelsea 3-0 Watford

Sunday 5th July

Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United

Newcastle 2-2 West Ham

Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa

Southampton 1-0 Man City

Monday 6th July

Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Tuesday 7th July

Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea

Watford 2-1 Norwich

Arsenal 1-1 Leicester

Wednesday 8th July

Man City 5-0 Newcastle

Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

Brighton 1-3 Liverpool

Thursday 9th July

Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham

Everton 1-1 Southampton

Aston Villa 0-3 Man Utd

Saturday 11th July

Norwich 0-4 West Ham

Watford 2-1 Newcastle

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley

Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea

Brighton 0-5 Man City

Sunday 12th July

Wolves 3-0 Everton

Aston Villa 2-0 Crystal Palace

Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal

Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester

Monday 13th July

Man Utd 2-2 Southampton

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea 1-0 Norwich

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley 1-1 Wolves

Man City 2-1 Bournemouth

Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

Thursday 16th July

Everton 1-1 Aston Villa

Leicester 2-0 Sheffield United

Crystal Palace 0-2 Man Utd

Southampton 1-1 Brighton

Friday 17th July

West Ham 3-1 Watford

Saturday 18th July

Norwich 0-2 Burnley

Sunday 19th July

Bournemouth 0-2 Southampton

Tottenham 3-0 Leicester

Monday 20th July

Brighton 0-0 Newcastle

Sheffield United 0-1 Everton

Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace

Tuesday 21st July

Watford 0-4 Man City

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal

Wednesday 22nd July

Man Utd 1-1 West Ham

Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.