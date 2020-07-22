Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

We’re into the last week of Premier League fixtures with just two matches left to play ahead of a final frantic Sunday.

Aston Villa launched a late dash out of the relegation places last night with a 1-0 win over lacklustre Arsenal.

The Midlands side are now tied with managerless Watford, ahead on goal difference, while Bournemouth also still have an unlikely shot at escape.

Arsenal’s defeat has consigned them to their lowest finish since 1995. They can finish between 8th and 10th, though they trail Sheffield United and Burnley in that pack.

The Europa League battle appears to be subsiding, with Wolves’ win over Crystal Palace going a long way towards settling the nerves in the Midlands.

They occupy sixth place, a point ahead of Tottenham, with one game each left to play. The situation is entirely in Wolves’ hands though a trip to Chelsea on the last day has the potential to scupper their ambitions.

Seventh place will still qualify for Europe unless Arsenal win the FA Cup final. In that scenario, they will secure the place for themselves.

Further up, Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United are almost level in the hunt for a Champions League place next season.

They each have a final shot at landing a seat alongside Manchester City and Liverpool at the top table of European football.

The Blues lead the pack by a point, while Leicester and Manchester United are tied on 62 points – though the Foxes have played one extra game.

To add another dash of drama to the melting pot, Leicester host United on the final day of the season in a game that could develop into a winner takes all scenario.

Before then, United have an opportunity to ease the pressure on their shoulders. They face West Ham at Old Trafford knowing that a win would put them in the driving seat for fourth place.

At the other end of the table, the relegation scrap has reached the endgame.

Aston Villa and Bournemouth sit three points behind Watford, who have just sacked Nigel Pearson, and both sit four goals worse off in the goal difference stakes. The difference between the sides is that Bournemouth have just one game left, as opposed to two, slimming their hopes of survival.

Managerless Watford, led by coaches Hayden Mullins and Graham Stack, just need a point from two games to relegate Bournemouth, though their upcoming fixtures against Manchester City and Arsenal look ominous.

On top of all that, the Premier League top scorers battle rages on with Jamie Vardy, Danny Ings and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the main contenders for the prestigious gong.

There are more free-to-air Premier League games on this week including offerings from Amazon Prime Video and the blossoming Pick TV channel by Sky, so take a look at the list below to work out your schedule for the week.

Check out the full list of Premier League fixtures, times and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.

When does the Premier League season end?

The Premier League officially returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, exactly 100 days after the last game took place in March.

The three-month break was longer than a regular off-season for the Premier League, meaning players have had to maintain their fitness throughout and those who haven’t could be found out.

All of remaining games have been played in a six-week window – including several rounds of midweek matches – with the 2019/20 season set to end on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Which TV channels will remaining Premier League games be on?

“I swear, you’ll never see anything like this ever again!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed home the title-winner for Manchester City in 2012.

Or was he talking about the fact we’ve had 92 live games of Premier League football taking place on almost every day of the week for the last two months?

You will have heard the term unprecedented on an unprecedented scale during ‘these unprecedented times’, but you could easily apply it to the situation the Premier League now finds itself in.

We’ve got one full matchweek left of top flight football goodness to absorb and every single game will be beamed live to the nation – every single one of them.

Sky Sports and BT Sport claimed the lion’s share, while for the first time ever, BBC won rights to show live Premier League football across their platforms. Amazon Prime Video were also awarded several games, and their offerings were also made free-to-air.

Sky Sports are regular stewards of Premier League TV rights and boasted the lion’s share of the coverage with 64 games though 25 of those were made available to watch on free channel Pick TV.

All matches on Sky Sports are also be available via streaming service NOW TV which requires no contracts or long-term deals, just short-term passes to soak up the games you want to.

BT Sport close out the broadcasters with 20 live games and while none have been made free-to-air, there are plenty of deals and monthly passes to get the service without having to shell out on a contract.

How many of the Premier League games are free to air?

In total 33 of the 92 lockdown matches have been made free-to-air. Sky has shown the bulk of the games – 64 matches. Out of these games 25 were free to air, that’s live online or Freeview on Sky Pick. BT Sport had the rights to 20 of the games, BBC Sport aired four, and another four have been on Amazon Prime.

What time will the games kick-off?

The times vary throughout the week but generally follow this time schedule:

Monday – 8pm

– 8pm Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm

– 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm Friday – 6pm or 8pm

– 6pm or 8pm Saturday – 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm

– 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm Sunday – 12pm, 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm and 7pm

Where can I listen to Premier League commentary?

The BBC will provide live radio commentary for all the matches.

Who is playing next?

Man Utd v West Ham kicks off at 6pm tonight before being followed up by Liverpool v Chelsea at 8:15pm.

Both matches will be shown on Sky Sports, with the latter game to be broadcast live on free-to-air channel Pick TV, including Liverpool’s Premier League trophy lift.

Once the midweek fixtures are played, fans still have the promise of one final round of simultaneous matches to come in the Premier League. Plus the FA Cup. Plus the Champions League. Plus the Europa League. What a summer!

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures

The Premier League have confirmed the final round of TV details. We’ve marked up the matches that are free-to-air.

Sunday 26th July

All 4pm kick-0ffs

Arsenal v Watford – Sky Sports Football

Burnley v Brighton – Sky Sports Arena

Chelsea v Wolves – Sky Sports Premier League

Crystal Palace v Tottenham – Sky Sports Action

Everton v Bournemouth – Sky Sports Golf

Leicester v Man Utd – Sky Sports Main Event

Man City v Norwich – Sky One FREE TO AIR

Newcastle v Liverpool – BT Sport TBC

Southampton v Sheffield United – Sky Sports Mix FREE TO AIR

West Ham v Aston Villa – BT Sport TBC

Premier League TV schedule by channel – confirmed

All UK kick-off times. Pre-match build-up shows may precede games.

Premier League on BBC

N/A

Premier League on Amazon Prime Video

N/A

Premier League on Sky Sports

Premier League 2019/20 results so far

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United

Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Friday 19th June

Norwich 0-3 Southampton

Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United

Saturday 20th June

Watford 1-1 Leicester

Brighton 2-1 Arsenal

West Ham 0-2 Wolves

Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United

Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Monday 22nd June

Man City 5-0 Burnley

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester 0-0 Brighton

Tottenham 2-0 West Ham

Wednesday 24th June

Man Utd 3-0 Sheffield United

Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa

Norwich 0-1 Everton

Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth

Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace

Thursday 25th June

Burnley 1-0 Watford

Southampton 0-2 Arsenal

Chelsea 2-1 Man City

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves

Sunday 28th June

Watford 1-3 Southampton

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton 0-3 Manchester United

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle

Arsenal 4-0 Norwich

Everton 2-1 Leicester

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham

Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Saturday 4th July

Norwich 0-1 Brighton

Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace

Man Utd 5-2 Bournemouth

Wolves 0-2 Arsenal

Chelsea 3-0 Watford

Sunday 5th July

Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United

Newcastle 2-2 West Ham

Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa

Southampton 1-0 Man City

Monday 6th July

Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Tuesday 7th July

Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea

Watford 2-1 Norwich

Arsenal 1-1 Leicester

Wednesday 8th July

Man City 5-0 Newcastle

Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

Brighton 1-3 Liverpool

Thursday 9th July

Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham

Everton 1-1 Southampton

Aston Villa 0-3 Man Utd

Saturday 11th July

Norwich 0-4 West Ham

Watford 2-1 Newcastle

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley

Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea

Brighton 0-5 Man City

Sunday 12th July

Wolves 3-0 Everton

Aston Villa 2-0 Crystal Palace

Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal

Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester

Monday 13th July

Man Utd 2-2 Southampton

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea 1-0 Norwich

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley 1-1 Wolves

Man City 2-1 Bournemouth

Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

Thursday 16th July

Everton 1-1 Aston Villa

Leicester 2-0 Sheffield United

Crystal Palace 0-2 Man Utd

Southampton 1-1 Brighton

Friday 17th July

West Ham 3-1 Watford

Saturday 18th July

Norwich 0-2 Burnley

Sunday 19th July

Bournemouth 0-2 Southampton

Tottenham 3-0 Leicester

Monday 20th July

Brighton 0-0 Newcastle

Sheffield United 0-1 Everton

Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace

Tuesday 21st July

Watford 0-4 Man City

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal

Wednesday 22nd July

Man Utd 1-1 West Ham

Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea

