Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: Confirmed TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air
Premier League fixtures have been confirmed for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.
We’re into the last week of Premier League fixtures with four games left to be played before a frantic final day.
The Europa League battle appears to be subsiding, with Wolves’ win over Crystal Palace going a long way towards settling the nerves in the Midlands.
They occupy sixth place, a point ahead of Tottenham, with one game each left to play. The situation is entirely in Wolves’ hands though a trip to Chelsea on the last day has the potential to scupper their ambitions.
If Nuno Espirito Santo’s men do slip up, Spurs only need to beat Crystal Palace – who have lost seven on the spin – to secure sixth.
Seventh place will still qualify for Europe unless Arsenal win the FA Cup final. In that scenario, they will secure the place for themselves.
Further up, Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United are almost level in the hunt for a Champions League place next season.
They each have a final shot at landing a seat alongside Manchester City and Liverpool at the top table of European football.
The Blues lead the pack by a point, while Leicester and Manchester United are tied on 62 points – though the Foxes have played one extra game.
To add another dash of drama to the melting pot, Leicester host United on the final day of the season in a game that could develop into a winner takes all scenario.
Before then, United have an opportunity to ease the pressure on their shoulders. They face West Ham at Old Trafford knowing that a win would put them in the driving seat for fourth place.
At the other end of the table, the relegation scrap has reached the endgame.
Aston Villa and Bournemouth sit three points behind Watford, who have just sacked Nigel Pearson, and both sit four goals worse off in the goal difference stakes. The difference between the sides is that Bournemouth have just one game left, as opposed to two, slimming their hopes of survival.
Managerless Watford, led by coaches Hayden Mullins and Graham Stack, just need a point from two games to relegate Bournemouth, though their upcoming fixtures against Manchester City and Arsenal look ominous.
On top of all that, the Premier League top scorers battle rages on with Jamie Vardy, Danny Ings and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the main contenders for the prestigious gong.
There are more free-to-air Premier League games on this week including offerings from Amazon Prime Video and the blossoming Pick TV channel by Sky, so take a look at the list below to work out your schedule for the week.
Check out the full list of Premier League fixtures, times and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.
When does the Premier League season end?
The Premier League officially returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, exactly 100 days after the last game took place in March.
The three-month break was longer than a regular off-season for the Premier League, meaning players have had to maintain their fitness throughout and those who haven’t could be found out.
All of remaining games will be played in a six-week window – including three rounds of midweek matches – with the 2019/20 season set to end on Sunday 26th July 2020.
Which TV channels will remaining Premier League games be on?
“I swear, you’ll never see anything like this ever again!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed home the title-winner for Manchester City in 2012.
Or was he talking about the fact we’ve had 92 live games of Premier League football taking place on almost every day of the week for the last two months?
You will have heard the term unprecedented on an unprecedented scale during ‘these unprecedented times’, but you could easily apply it to the situation the Premier League now finds itself in.
We’ve got one full matchweek left of top flight football goodness to absorb and every single game will be beamed live to the nation – every single one of them.
Sky Sports and BT Sport have claimed the lion’s share, while for the first time ever, BBC won the rights to show live Premier League football across their platforms. Amazon Prime Video has also been awarded several games, and have confirmed they too will be made free-to-air.
Sky Sports are regular stewards of Premier League TV rights and they boast the lion’s share of the coverage with 64 games though 25 of those have been made available to watch on free channel Pick TV.
All matches on Sky Sports will also be available via streaming service NOW TV which requires no contracts or long-term deals, just short-term passes to soak up the games you want to.
BT Sport close out the broadcasters with 20 live games and while none have been made free-to-air, there are plenty of deals and monthly passes to get the service without having to shell out on a contract.
How many of the Premier League games are free to air?
In total 33 of the 92 lockdown matches will be free-to-air. Sky is showing the bulk of the games – 64 matches. Out of these games 25 re free to air, that’s live online or Freeview on Sky Pick. BT Sport has the rights to 20 of the games. BBC Sport airs four, and another four are on Amazon Prime, but you won’t need Prime membership.
What time will the games kick-off?
The times vary throughout the week but generally follow this time schedule:
- Monday – 8pm
- Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm
- Friday – 6pm or 8pm
- Saturday – 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm
- Sunday – 12pm, 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm and 7pm
Where can I listen to Premier League commentary?
The BBC will provide live radio commentary for all the matches.
Who is playing next?
Watford v Man City kicks off at 6pm tonight before being followed up by Aston Villa v Arsenal at 8:15pm.
Both matches will be shown on Sky Sports, with the first of the pair also on free-to-air channel Pick TV.
Once the midweek fixtures are played, fans still have the promise of one final round of simultaneous matches to come in the Premier League. Plus the FA Cup. Plus the Champions League. Plus the Europa League. What a summer!
Premier League 2019/20 fixtures
The Premier League confirmed the remaining games and kick-off times for the first six rounds of matches. We’ve marked up the matches that are free-to-air.
Tuesday 21st July
Watford v Man City (6pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Pick TV FREE TO AIR
Aston Villa v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event
Wednesday 22nd July
Man Utd v West Ham (6pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event
Liverpool v Chelsea (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Pick TV FREE TO AIR
Sunday 26th July
Arsenal v Watford
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Tottenham
Everton v Bournemouth
Leicester v Man Utd
Man City v Norwich
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v Sheffield United
West Ham v Aston Villa
Premier League TV schedule by channel – confirmed
All UK kick-off times. Pre-match build-up shows may precede games.
Premier League on BBC
N/A
Premier League on Amazon Prime Video
N/A
Premier League on Sky Sports
Tuesday 21st July
Watford v Man City (6pm)
Aston Villa v Arsenal (8:15pm)
Wednesday 22nd July
Man Utd v West Ham (6pm)
Liverpool v Chelsea (8:15pm)
Premier League on BT Sport
N/A
Premier League 2019/20 results so far
Wednesday 17th June
Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Man City 3-0 Arsenal
Friday 19th June
Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United
Saturday 20th June
Watford 1-1 Leicester
Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday 21st June
Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday 22nd June
Man City 5-0 Burnley
Tuesday 23rd June
Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday 24th June
Man Utd 3-0 Sheffield United
Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace
Thursday 25th June
Burnley 1-0 Watford
Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Chelsea 2-1 Man City
Saturday 27th June
Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday 28th June
Watford 1-3 Southampton
Monday 29th June
Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Tuesday 30th June
Brighton 0-3 Manchester United
Wednesday 1st July
Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle
Arsenal 4-0 Norwich
Everton 2-1 Leicester
West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thursday 2nd July
Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham
Man City 4-0 Liverpool
Saturday 4th July
Norwich 0-1 Brighton
Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace
Man Utd 5-2 Bournemouth
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Sunday 5th July
Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Newcastle 2-2 West Ham
Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa
Southampton 1-0 Man City
Monday 6th July
Tottenham 1-0 Everton
Tuesday 7th July
Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea
Watford 2-1 Norwich
Arsenal 1-1 Leicester
Wednesday 8th July
Man City 5-0 Newcastle
Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves
West Ham 0-1 Burnley
Brighton 1-3 Liverpool
Thursday 9th July
Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham
Everton 1-1 Southampton
Aston Villa 0-3 Man Utd
Saturday 11th July
Norwich 0-4 West Ham
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea
Brighton 0-5 Man City
Sunday 12th July
Wolves 3-0 Everton
Aston Villa 2-0 Crystal Palace
Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester
Monday 13th July
Man Utd 2-2 Southampton
Tuesday 14th July
Chelsea 1-0 Norwich
Wednesday 15th July
Burnley 1-1 Wolves
Man City 2-1 Bournemouth
Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham
Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool
Thursday 16th July
Everton 1-1 Aston Villa
Leicester 2-0 Sheffield United
Crystal Palace 0-2 Man Utd
Southampton 1-1 Brighton
Friday 17th July
West Ham 3-1 Watford
Saturday 18th July
Norwich 0-2 Burnley
Sunday 19th July
Bournemouth 0-2 Southampton
Tottenham 3-0 Leicester
Monday 20th July
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle
Sheffield United 0-1 Everton
Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.