Sheffield United 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Sheffield United have nine games to secure a place in a European football tournament next season.

The Blades have coolly navigated their first season back in the top flight with a remarkably consistent run of 1-0 wins and low-scoring draws, leading to their current high-flying position.

Chris Wilder has innovated and orchestrated Sheffield United’s rise, and will continue to pick up plaudits should the Blades return with the same resolute defending and efficient attacking prowess.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Sheffield United’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Sheffield United fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6:00pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle v Sheffield United (2:00pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 24th June

Man Utd v Sheffield United (6:00pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United v Tottenham (6:00pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4th July

Burnley v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Sheffield United v Wolves (8:00pm)

Saturday 11th July

Sheffield United v Chelsea (3:00pm)

Wednesday 15th July

Leicester v Sheffield United (8:00pm)

Saturday 18th July

Sheffield United v Everton (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th July

Southampton v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Watch Sheffield United on TV and live stream

All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.

Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.

For all the latest details on how to watch Sheffield United, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.

Sheffield United kit 2019/20

United will be one of two Premier League teams to don red and white stripes in the top flight this season.

They revealed their new home shirt on July 1 and the away kit soon followed – but we are yet to see if they will release a third kit.

Check out the Sheffield United kits here!

Sheffield United transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) – Undisclosed

Phil Jagielka (Everton) – Free

Callum Robinson (Preston North End) – Undisclosed

Ravel Morrison (Ostersunds FK) – Free

Dean Henderson (Manchester United) – Loan

Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) – Undisclosed

Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) – £10m

Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City) – £17m

Sander Berge (KRC Genk) – £19.3m

Michael Verrips (KV Mechelen) – Free

Jack Robinson (Nottingham Forest) – Undisclosed

Panagiotis Retsos (Bayer Leverkusen) – Loan

Richairo Zivkovic (CC Yatai ) – Loan

Muhamed Besic (Everton) – Loan

OUT

Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale) – Loan

Jake Eastwood (Scunthorpe United) – Loan

Conor Washington – Released

Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) – Loan

Paul Coutts (Fleetwood Town) – Free

Martin Cranie (Luton Town) – Free

Richard Stearman (Huddersfield Town) – £180k

Caolan Lavery (Walsall) – Free

Samir Carruthers (Cambridge United) – Free

Ravel Morrison (Middlesbrough) – Loan

Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) – Loan

Sheffield United stadium guide

Name: Bramall Lane

Capacity: 32,701

Location: Sheffield

Year opened: 1862

Pitch dimensions: 112 x 72 yards