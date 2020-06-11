Sheffield United 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Sheffield United's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Sheffield United have nine games to secure a place in a European football tournament next season.
The Blades have coolly navigated their first season back in the top flight with a remarkably consistent run of 1-0 wins and low-scoring draws, leading to their current high-flying position.
Chris Wilder has innovated and orchestrated Sheffield United’s rise, and will continue to pick up plaudits should the Blades return with the same resolute defending and efficient attacking prowess.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Sheffield United’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Sheffield United fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
Wednesday 17th June
Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6:00pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 21st June
Newcastle v Sheffield United (2:00pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 24th June
Man Utd v Sheffield United (6:00pm) Sky Sports
Thursday 2nd July
Sheffield United v Tottenham (6:00pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4th July
Burnley v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Wednesday 8th July
Sheffield United v Wolves (8:00pm)
Saturday 11th July
Sheffield United v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Wednesday 15th July
Leicester v Sheffield United (8:00pm)
Saturday 18th July
Sheffield United v Everton (3:00pm)
Sunday 26th July
Southampton v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Watch Sheffield United on TV and live stream
All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.
Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.
For all the latest details on how to watch Sheffield United, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.
Sheffield United kit 2019/20
United will be one of two Premier League teams to don red and white stripes in the top flight this season.
They revealed their new home shirt on July 1 and the away kit soon followed – but we are yet to see if they will release a third kit.
Check out the Sheffield United kits here!
Captain ???? pic.twitter.com/xpxHVBI6bu
— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) July 1, 2019
Sheffield United transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) – Undisclosed
Phil Jagielka (Everton) – Free
Callum Robinson (Preston North End) – Undisclosed
Ravel Morrison (Ostersunds FK) – Free
Dean Henderson (Manchester United) – Loan
Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) – Undisclosed
Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) – £10m
Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City) – £17m
Sander Berge (KRC Genk) – £19.3m
Michael Verrips (KV Mechelen) – Free
Jack Robinson (Nottingham Forest) – Undisclosed
Panagiotis Retsos (Bayer Leverkusen) – Loan
Richairo Zivkovic (CC Yatai ) – Loan
Muhamed Besic (Everton) – Loan
OUT
Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale) – Loan
Jake Eastwood (Scunthorpe United) – Loan
Conor Washington – Released
Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) – Loan
Paul Coutts (Fleetwood Town) – Free
Martin Cranie (Luton Town) – Free
Richard Stearman (Huddersfield Town) – £180k
Caolan Lavery (Walsall) – Free
Samir Carruthers (Cambridge United) – Free
Ravel Morrison (Middlesbrough) – Loan
Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) – Loan
Sheffield United stadium guide
Name: Bramall Lane
Capacity: 32,701
Location: Sheffield
Year opened: 1862
Pitch dimensions: 112 x 72 yards