Premier League TV schedule | dates, channels and kick-off times

“I swear, you’ll never see anything like this ever again!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed home the title-winner for Manchester City in 2012…

Or was he talking about the fact we have 92 live games of Premier League football to take place on almost every day of the week for the next two months?

You will have heard the term unprecedented on an unprecedented scale during ‘these unprecedented times’, but you could easily apply it to the situation the Premier League now finds itself in.

We’ve got nine full match weeks of top flight football goodness to absorb in the coming months, and every single game will be beamed live to the nation – every single one of them.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have claimed the lion’s share, while Amazon Prime Video and, for the first time ever, BBC will show several Premier League games live on free-to-air TV. Sky have also opted to broadcast 25 of their matches on free-to-air TV, meaning more people than ever before will tune in to watch live Premier League football in June and July.

And we’ve got you covered with a full round-up of all the channels and times you need to know to watch the Premier League’s sensational return to action.

Premier League TV schedule

All UK kick-off times. Pre-match build-up shows may precede games.

Premier League on BBC this week

Saturday 20th June

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (7:45pm)

Premier League on Sky Sports this week

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6pm)

Man City v Arsenal (8pm)

Friday 19th June

Norwich v Southampton (6pm)

Tottenham v Manchester United (8pm)

Saturday 20th June

West Ham v Wolves (5:30pm)

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle v Sheffield United (2pm)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (4:30pm)

Everton v Liverpool (7pm)

Monday 22nd June

Man City v Burnley (8pm)

Premier League on BT Sport this week

Saturday 20th June

Watford v Leicester (12:30pm)

Brighton v Arsenal (3pm)

Premier League on Amazon Prime Video this week

N/A

Premier League TV fixtures coming up

Coming up on BBC

Wednesday 24th June

Norwich v Everton (6pm)

Coming up on Sky Sports

Tuesday 23rd June

Southampton v Arsenal (6pm)

Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm)

Wednesday 24th June

Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm)

Thursday 25th June

Burnley v Watford (6pm)

Leicester v Brighton (6pm)

Chelsea v Man City (8:15pm)

Sunday 28th June

Watford v Southampton (4:30pm)

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton v Manchester United (6pm)

Sheffield United v Tottenham (8:15pm)

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm)

Everton v Leicester (6pm)

West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm)

Thursday 2nd July

Man City v Liverpool (8:15pm)

Coming up on BT Sport

Wednesday 24th June

Newcastle v Aston Villa (6pm)

Thursday 25th June

Wolves v Bournemouth (8:15pm)

Sunday 28th June

Aston Villa v Wolves (12pm)

Thursday 2nd July

Arsenal v Norwich (6pm)

Coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace v Burnley (8pm)