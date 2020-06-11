Norwich 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Norwich's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Norwich aren’t merely drinking in the last chance saloon, they own the place.
The Canaries appear doomed, but if anything could jolt their season into life, an unprecedented pause and subsequent refocusing period could provide just that.
Daniel Farke has stuck to his guns all season when it comes to his footballing philosophy, and there’s no reason to suggest he won’t continue to play the game his way. The question is: will it pay off?
Norwich's 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Norwich fixtures 2019/20

Friday 19th June
Norwich v Southampton (6:00pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 24th June
Norwich v Everton (6:00pm) BBC
Wednesday 1st July
Arsenal v Norwich (6:00pm) BT Sport
Saturday 4th July
Norwich v Brighton (3:00pm)
Wednesday 8th July
Watford v Norwich (8:00pm)
Saturday 11th July
Norwich v West Ham (3:00pm)
Wednesday 15th July
Chelsea v Norwich (8:00pm)
Saturday 18th July
Norwich v Burnley (3:00pm)
Sunday 26th July
Man City v Norwich (3:00pm)
Watch Norwich on TV and live stream
All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.
Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.
For all the latest details on how to watch Norwich, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.
Norwich kit 2019/20
Norwich have unveiled a fade yellow-to-green home kit for the new 2019/20 season.
And their red away kit is said to have divided fans already!
???? @Em10Buendia #ncfc pic.twitter.com/GxTBDKXU31
— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 6, 2019
Norwich transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Patrick Roberts (Manchester City) – Loan
Josip Drmic (Borussia Monchengladbach) – Free
Ralf Fahrmann (Schalke) – Loan
Archie Mair (Aberdeen) – Undisclosed
Rob Nizet (Anderlecht) – Undisclosed
Sam Byram (West Ham United) – £750,000
Daniel Adshead (Rochdale) – £300,000
Sam McCallum (Coventry City) – £3.7m
Lukas Rupp (Hoffenheim) –£450k
Melvin Sitti (Sochaux) – Undisclosed
Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) – Loan
Ibrahim Amadou (Sevilla) – Loan
OUT
Marcel Franke (Hannover 96) – £900k
James Husband (Blackpool) – Loan
Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) – Free
Steven Naismith (Hearts) – Free
Ivo Pinto (Zagreb) – Free
Yanic Wildschut (Maccabi Haifa) – Free
Sam McCallum (Coventry City) – Loan
Melvin Sitti (Sochaux) – Loan
Nelson Oliveira (AEK Athens) – £900k
Dennis Srbeny (SC Paderborn) – £180k
Norwich stadium facts
Name: Carrow Road
Capacity: 27,244
Location: Norwich
Year opened: 1935
Pitch dimensions: 114 x 74 yards