Ireland v Wales: How to watch Six Nations on TV and live stream

Ireland host Wales in the second round of Six Nations matches

Ireland take on Wales in an inevitably feisty encounter at the Aviva Stadium.

Joe Schmidt’s Irish side edged out a 19-12 victory over Scotland, while Wales trounced Italy in a 42-0 shut-out.

The last two winners of the Six Nations both enter this game with a point to prove and credentials to showcase as the table will begin to take shape.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Ireland v Wales Six Nations game live on TV and online.


What time is Ireland v Wales?

Ireland v Wales will kick off at 2:15pm on Saturday 8th February 2020.

What channel is Ireland v Wales?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV.

How to live stream Ireland v Wales

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Ireland v Wales on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live from 2:15pm.

Six Nations this weekend

Preview: Ireland v Wales – how to watch and live stream

Preview: Scotland v England – how to watch and live stream

Preview:  France v Italy – how to watch and live stream

