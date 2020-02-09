Italy were demolished by Wales in their opener and France will be keen to enact similar punishment on their European mainland neighbours.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the France v Italy Six Nations game live on TV and online.

What time is France v Italy?

France v Italy will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 9th February 2020.

More like this

What channel is France v Italy?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC.

How to live stream France v Italy

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to France v Italy on radio

BBC Radio is only broadcasting live radio commentary of games featuring at least one of the home nations.

Six Nations this weekend

Preview: Ireland v Wales – how to watch and live stream

Preview: Scotland v England – how to watch and live stream

Advertisement

Preview: France v Italy – how to watch and live stream