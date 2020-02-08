The last two winners of the Six Nations both enter this game with a point to prove and credentials to showcase as the table will begin to take shape.

What time is Ireland v Wales?

Ireland v Wales will kick off at 2:15pm on Saturday 8th February 2020.

What channel is Ireland v Wales?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV.

How to live stream Ireland v Wales

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Ireland v Wales on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live from 2:15pm.

Six Nations this weekend

