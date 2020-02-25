Emmerdale cast: who is leaving, returning to and joining the cast?

Your guide to all the comings and goings on Emmerdale over the next few months of 2020…

Advertisement

RETURNING

Zak Dingle (Steve Halliwell)

Last seen heading off to Scotland in the aftermath of wife Lisa’s death to stay with granddaughter Debbie, widowed Zak is set to return to the village this spring. According to reports, Halliwell took a six month break from the show but is back on set and filming again, ready for the Dingle clan to welcome back their patriarch. And what a time it will be, as the Dingles are going through turmoil at the moment, and need their figurehead to steer them in the right direction.

Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather)

Almost three years since he was jailed for raping wife Rhona Goskirk, poisonous Pierce made a surprise return in January 2020 when he was revealed as Graham Foster’s killer. Flashbacks during a twist-packed ‘point of view’ week told us Graham had tracked down his girlfriend’s ex upon learning he had been released from prison, and dished out a savage beating to deter him from coming back to the village. Ironically, this pushed Pierce’s buttons enough to want to bump off violent Graham to ‘save’ Rhona, who was about to flee to France with the fella. Pierce is back for a short stint, which is bad news for Rhona as her evil old flame is fixated with her…

Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb)

Webb’s real-life maternity leave is the reason for Deb’s current on-screen absence – the actress gave birth to her third child, Ace, in July, another son for her and co-star Matthew Wolfenden (David Metcalfe) and brother for Buster, who is nine, and three-year-old Bowie. The mechanic is running a garage up in Scotland left to her in Lisa’s will.

Although there’s been no official comment on Webb’s return while she spends time with her family, fans can most likely expect her alter ego to be back in the village some time in 2020.

LEAVING

Pete Barton (Anthony Quinlan)

Fit farmer Pete will be leaving the village in early 2020, it’s been confirmed. Quinlan has played the unlucky-in-love Barton boy since 2013 when he arrived with dad James (RIP) and brothers Ross and Finn (also RIP). Over the years he’s been memorably involved with Debbie Dingle and Rhona Goskirk, and even kept it in the family by having the odd roll in the hay with auntie (by marriage only, they’re not Dingles) Moira. Quinlan has quit to pursue other projects.

Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough)

Fan favourite Graham has been killed off in an epic whodunnit set to shape Emmerdale as 2020 continues. Scarborough had been part of the cast since 2017 and producers took advantage of his character’s popularity by pitting him against half the village and giving them a motive for murder – except it turned out it was none of them, as the killer was rapist Pierce Harris, who’s return was kept under wraps until he was exposed as the attacker.

JOINING

Paul (Reece Dinsdale)

Dinsdale will play Paul, a man from Mandy Dingle’s past who will shake up her future when he arrives this spring. From 2008 and 2010 the actor played Joe McIntyre, one of Gail’s doomed husbands in Corrie, who memorably tried to fake his death in an insurance scam that went wrong and he ended up dying for real. Joe was also the father of Michelle Keegan’s character, Tina. Multi-tasker Dinsdale has also been behind the camera at Emmerdale recently, and has directed some episodes.

DI Malone (Mark Womack)

Joining the ranks of dodgy Emmerdale coppers this spring is bad boy Detective Inspector Malone (see also rapist Mark Bails), who brings a shady past when he rocks up in the village. Malone will be played by Mark Womack, who also starred in in BBC1 cop drama Liverpool 1 and is the real-life husband of Samantha Womack, formerly EastEnders’ Ronnie Mitchell.

Wondering about the other soaps? Read more of our cast guides

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.